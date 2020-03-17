Region movie theaters shutting down in coronavirus outbreak response

AMC is closing its movie theaters for six to 12 weeks, and GQT Portage 16 IMAX is closed through at least the end of the month, in response to the deadly coronavirus epidemic.

An employee at Cinemark Valparaiso said that the multiplex remained open Tuesday but "that might change as soon as tomorrow."

Kansas-based AMC shuttered AMC Schererville 16, AMC Schererville 12, and AMC CLASSIC Hobart 12 Tuesday "in compliance with local, state and federal directives, and as a precaution to help ensure the health and safety of moviegoers and theatre staff."

AMC decided to take the action after more than a dozen states mandated the closure of movie theaters, bars and restaurants in some of its largest markets. The federal government recommended no public gatherings of more than 10 people, which AMC said made running a movie theater "essentially impossible."

