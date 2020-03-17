Region movie theaters shutting down in coronavirus outbreak response

AMC is closing its movie theaters for six to 12 weeks, and GQT Portage 16 IMAX is closed through at least the end of the month, in response to the deadly coronavirus epidemic.
An employee at Cinemark Valparaiso said that the multiplex remained open Tuesday but "that might change as soon as tomorrow."
Kansas-based AMC shuttered AMC Schererville 16, AMC Schererville 12, and AMC CLASSIC Hobart 12 Tuesday "in compliance with local, state and federal directives, and as a precaution to help ensure the health and safety of moviegoers and theatre staff."
AMC decided to take the action after more than a dozen states mandated the closure of movie theaters, bars and restaurants in some of its largest markets. The federal government recommended no public gatherings of more than 10 people, which AMC said made running a movie theater "essentially impossible."
“We are ever so disappointed for our movie-going guests and for our employee teams that the new CDC guidelines that Americans should not gather in groups larger than 10 people make it impossible to open our theaters," AMC CEO and President Adam Aron said. "Still, the health and wellbeing of AMC guests and employees, and of all Americans, takes precedence above all else. We will continue to monitor this situation very closely and look forward to the day we can again delight moviegoers nationwide by reopening AMC movie theatres in accordance with guidance from the CDC and local health authorities.”
AMC will monitor the situation and is flexible about reopening whenever the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health authorities say it's safe to do so.
All A-List memberships are paused with no billing or payments taking place during the duration of the closure. The chain can still serve movie-goers with AMC Theatres On Demand, where people can buy or rent more than 3,500 movies online.