Region movies theaters reeling because of pandemic, restricting hours and showings

Plano, Texas-based Cinemark, which runs the Valparaiso multiplex, lost $147.6 million in the third quarter after only drawing 1.9 million patrons to its more than 250 theaters worldwide.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an unprecedented impact on the theatrical exhibition industry, our top near-term priorities remain stringently managing liquidity, driving productivity and reigniting moviegoing,” CEO Mark Zoradi said. “With nearly 90% of our domestic theaters now operating, we have been encouraged by our results to-date, wherein we have been burning less cash open than when we were shut down.

"Significant drivers of this success have been our extensive health and safety protocols that are part of the Cinemark Standard, and innovative new ways of operating our theaters and maximizing revenues, such as the private watch party concept we launched in July. We look forward to a more normalized pipeline of new film content and continuing to welcome back Cinemark moviegoers to enjoy the immersive cinematic experience they have been craving.”

AMC, the largest movie theater operator in Northwest Indiana and the nation, lost $905.8 million in the third quarter and has been trying to raise liquidity to survive an unprecedented crisis for the movie theater industry.