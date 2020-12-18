Region movies theaters reeling because of pandemic, restricting hours and showings

The Region's movie theaters have been reeling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that's caused moviegoers to stay home and Hollywood studios to put off big releases they've often invested hundreds of millions of dollars in.
GQT Portage 16 IMAX + GDX and Hoosier Theatre in Whiting have remained closed since COVID-19 spread around the world in March. Most of the Region's multiplexes reopened in August but have had a rough go of it.
Parking lots once packed with cars have become largely vacant seas of asphalt. So few people have been going to the movies that AMC Schererville 12, AMC Classic Hobart 12, AMC Classic Michigan City 14 and Cinemark at Valparaiso are operating on reduced three-day schedules, only open on the weekends. The only multiplex in Northwest Indiana still open during the week — AMC Schererville — is no longer showing matinees during the day on weekdays, limiting most screenings to the evenings.
Even on the weekends, AMC Schererville 16, Cinemark at Valparaiso and other multiplexes don't start screening movies until the late afternoon as they operate with drastically reduced hours meant to cut operating costs and conserve cash. Most films are only getting screened once or twice a day to account for reduced demand and allow for increased cleaning between showings — a far cry from the multiple showtimes a day the Region's movie theaters used to screen even obscure indie films in the pre-pandemic days.
The Hobart Art Theatre in downtown Hobart still shows an occasional movie like an upcoming screening of the Tim Burton gothic fairy tale classic "Edward Scissorhands" today. But it's instead shifted more toward live events like Doors, Led Zeppelin and Guns 'N Roses cover shows.
"It's not easy for a single-screen theater to show first-run films, especially now," owner Shane Evans said.
At the start of the pandemic, the first-run Hoosier Theater — a former vaudeville theater that dates back to 1924 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places — announced it would cease operations for the indefinite future. The 600-seat theater since has been selling off its stock of movie posters to try to drum up revenue while it is closed.
"We thank you for your continuous support and are looking forward to welcoming you back after we get over these trying and unprecedented times," the owners posted online.
The Portage 16 IMAX, known for its 4 ½-story-tall, 80-foot-wide IMAX screen in a theater that seats 474 people, faces an uncertain future after parent company Goodrich Quality Theaters went bankrupt earlier this year, leaving the movie theater it leased in the hands of landlord Spirit Realty, a Dallas, Texas-based real estate investment trust.
Northwest Indiana's remaining multiplexes have struggled with a dearth of new films coming out, save for a few big-budget flicks like "Tenet," "Freaky" and "Croods 2: A New Age." Given the uncertainties over COVID-19, the Warner Bros. studio just announced it would simultaneously release movies in 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max.
The Region's movie theaters have had to turn back to the classics, reaching into their libraries. AMC Schererville 16 and Cinemark in Valparaiso are screening "Die Hard" and "Frozen." AMC Schererville 16 also is hosting a sing-along version of the Will Ferrell Christmas comedy "Elf," while the Valparaiso multiplex has been heavily promoting private watch parties in which people can reserve a movie theater for their own group to watch a film of their choosing.
Last month, AMC also launched private theater rentals in which groups of 20 can rent entire theaters for $99 or to watch new films like "Tenet" or "The War with Grandpa" for a starting price of $149.
“The results and feedback from our guests about AMC Safe & Clean have been overwhelmingly positive, and Private Theatre Rentals at AMC provides an additional layer of safety and security to those moviegoers who are looking to see movies with just their family members and friends," said Elizabeth Frank, AMC executive vice president of worldwide programming and chief content officer. "It’s unprecedented for AMC to receive 110,000 contacts in four weeks about a private theater rental, based only on word of mouth and organic publicity, and we are excited about and appreciative of the interest this has sparked among AMC guests.”
The theaters have adopted a number of new safety precautions such as electrostatic sprayers, high-tech HEPA vacuums, upgraded air filtration, credit card-only payments, and enhanced cleaning of theaters, self-ticketing kiosks and concession stands. But moviegoers have been more reluctant to return to the movies than they have to participate in other activities during the pandemic, such as dining out or going to bars or church.
Plano, Texas-based Cinemark, which runs the Valparaiso multiplex, lost $147.6 million in the third quarter after only drawing 1.9 million patrons to its more than 250 theaters worldwide.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an unprecedented impact on the theatrical exhibition industry, our top near-term priorities remain stringently managing liquidity, driving productivity and reigniting moviegoing,” CEO Mark Zoradi said. “With nearly 90% of our domestic theaters now operating, we have been encouraged by our results to-date, wherein we have been burning less cash open than when we were shut down.
"Significant drivers of this success have been our extensive health and safety protocols that are part of the Cinemark Standard, and innovative new ways of operating our theaters and maximizing revenues, such as the private watch party concept we launched in July. We look forward to a more normalized pipeline of new film content and continuing to welcome back Cinemark moviegoers to enjoy the immersive cinematic experience they have been craving.”
AMC, the largest movie theater operator in Northwest Indiana and the nation, lost $905.8 million in the third quarter and has been trying to raise liquidity to survive an unprecedented crisis for the movie theater industry.
"Starting in March, we raised approximately $900 million of gross proceeds from new debt and equity capital, secured more than $1 billion of concessions from creditors and landlords and raised more than $80 million from asset sales," CEO and President Adam Aron said. "The duration and impact of this pandemic are still affecting us to this day and are certain to continue to affect our results going forward. And yet, as has been the case at AMC for 100 years, we have remained resilient and resourceful.”
The National Association of Theatre Owners, which represents over 35,000 movie screens in all 50 states, warned that movie theaters have lost 93% of their box office this year, that theaters across the country could end up closing permanently and that as many as 150,000 jobs could be lost as a result. It launched the #SaveYourCinema campaign to ask the federal government for coronavirus relief.
"The pandemic has been a devastating financial blow to cinemas; 93% of movie theater companies had over 75% in losses in the second quarter of 2020. If the status quo continues, 69% of small and mid-sized movie theater companies will be forced to file for bankruptcy or to close permanently, and 66% of theater jobs will be lost. Our country cannot afford to lose the social, economic and cultural value that theaters provide," industry leaders wrote in a letter to Congress. "The moviegoing experience is central to American life ... 268 million people in North America went to the movies last year to laugh, cry, dream and be moved together."
11 movies you may or may not know were filmed in the Region
"Natural Born Killers"
One of the most famous scenes from the 1994 movie "Natural Born Killers" was shot in Hammond, specifically at the Hammond City Hall. The interior and exterior of the vintage 1930s building were used to recreate a city courtroom for a scene with Woody Harrelson's character plunging a knife into another man. Alas, much of the scene was cut from the final released film. The water towers in Calumet City can also be spotted in the movie.
The movie, starring Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis and Tom Sizemore, was released in 1994.
"Pearl Harbor"
Aerial shots of U.S. Steel in Gary are used in "Pearl Harbor," although the shots are not intended to depict U.S. Steel but instead industrial Japan in 1942.
The movie, starring Ben Affleck, Kate Beckinsale and Josh Hartnett, was released in 2001.
"Prancer"
The 1989 Christmas film classic "Prancer," is a claim-to-fame for LaPorte County. It's about an 8-year-old girl, played by young actress Rebecca Harrell, who rescues an injured deer, believing he is one of Santa's famous antler team. The movie's director John Hancock hails from LaPorte, Ind.
The movie, starring Sam Elliot, Cloris Leachman and Rutanya Alda, was released in 1989.
"Public Enemies"
"Public Enemies" starring Johnny Depp as John Dillinger was released in 2008. The film starred Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland residents for onscreen roles and was filmed in the Region, particularly in Crown Point.
The movie, starring Christian Bale, Johnny Depp and Christian Stolte, was released in 2009.
"Regionrat"
"Regionrat" was written and directed by Javier Reyna and stars Natassia Halabi and Connor Williams, who also starred in independent films like "UnMiracle" and "American Nobody."
The movie, released in 2018, is the indie film adaptation of Rich Laskowski's cult novel set in Northwest Indiana.
"Rudy"
The movie "Rudy" was not only filmed at Notre Dame in South Bend, but there are also scenes that were shot in Whiting.
The movie, starring Sean Astin, Jon Favreau and Ned Beatty, was released in 1993.
"Small Towns are Murder"
Actress Donna Burns readies for her close-up in "Small Towns Are Murder," filmed in Hammond's Mueller Hardware in November of 1987.
The film also stars Albert Julkes and Gerry Langedon.
"The Fugitive"
The 1993 runaway hit "The Fugitive" included scenes filmed around East Chicago's steel mills and in Whiting.
The movie, starring Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones and Sela Ward, was released in 1993.
"The Package"
Production assistant Chris Albrecht quiets the crowd before filming starts on "The Package" in Dolton, Illinois, in December of 1988.
The movie, starring Gene Hackman, Tommy Lee Jones and Joanna Cassidy, was released in 1989.
"Transformers 3"
Adams Street in downtown Gary teems members of a film crew in 2010 during the shooting of "Transformers 3" at City Methodist Church in Gary. Scenes from the movie were filmed there.
The movie, starring Shia LaBeouf, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Tyrese Gibson, was released in 2011.
“When Jeff Tried to Save the World”
"Napoleon Dynamite" star Jon Heder, "Parks and Recreation"'s Jim O’Heir and other Hollywood types have taken over Lan-Oak Lanes in Lansing to film the indie movie “When Jeff Tried to Save the World.”
The film crew scouted more than 40 bowling alleys in Los Angeles, but didn't find any with the right vintage look until former Munster resident and director Kendall Goldberg saw the 16-lane Lan-Oak Lanes, which still looks largely the way it did during the 1960s. The film crew has added an arcade and several neon signs, including a "Winky's World" one, for the filming.
