Region native and Purdue Cal grad Felicia Middlebrooks retires from WBBM Friday

The Gary West Side High School graduate will instead focus on working for her own company Saltshaker Productions, which will make movies, podcasts and audiobooks. Though best known for delivering the news on the radio, she's also an award-winning filmmaker who won “Best Documentary Short” at the New York International Film & Video Festival.

"For decades, you have granted me the high privilege of serving you, inviting me into your homes, your workplace and your cars—allowing me to travel with you on the train, to the airport and on the running trail. We’ve been early morning companions a very long time, nearly 36 years," Middlebrooks said in a letter to listeners. "I delivered news, much of it difficult, life changing or history making, and you listened, through endless cups of coffee, a little laughter and a few tears. But careers, like seasons, change and I wanted to deliver this piece of personal news to you directly. On May 29, I’m dropping the mic, at least for daily radio news. I’m not retiring. I’m rewiring. I’m transitioning to long form storytelling on a multi-media platform, which will include documentaries and feature films, audiobooks and other projects, through my company Saltshaker Productions. My first venture is a new podcast I’ve created, called "She Matters," which focuses on empowering women."