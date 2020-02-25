Region native named CEO of Walt Disney Co.

Region natives have gone on to do many great things: travel to space, win world championships and pen one of the most beloved Christmas classics of all time.

Now a Hammond native is taking over the reins of The Walt Disney Co., one of the largest and best known mass media and entertainment companies in the world.

Hammond native Bob Chapek, a 1977 graduate of Clark High School in Hammond, was named CEO of the company whose expansive empire includes amusement parks, cruise ships, Pixar, ESPN, Star Wars, The Avengers and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chapek earned a bachelor's degree from Indiana University and started his career with Amoco Oil in Chicago.

"Coming from Hammond, the first thing you consider when thinking about a career is not necessarily working for Disney in Hollywood," Chapek told The Times of Northwest Indiana in a 2006 interview. "On the other hand, somebody has to do that job and why not me?"

He most recently served as chairman of Disney parks, experiences and products.