Region nets $10.3 million in state road grants

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced grants to 229 Indiana cities, towns and counties Tuesday in the latest round of Community Crossings grants for local road and bridge projects.

Local governments in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties will receive about $10.3 million from a total of approximately $119.4 million in state matching funds awarded by the state.

“Community Crossings is a tremendous opportunity for towns, cities and counties to enhance local road networks across the state,” INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith said in the agency's announcement of the second round of 2022 grants. “INDOT looks forward to partnering with locals to deliver on projects that will have a positive impact on safety and bring business to Indiana. I'm excited to see the progress in these communities throughout the coming year.”

Communities submitted applications for funding during a competitive call for projects in July and August. To qualify for funding, local governments must provide matching funds of 50% of a project's cost for larger communities or 25% for smaller communities. State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. The maximum a community may receive in any year is $ 1 million

The Community Crossings initiative has provided more than $1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects since 2016.

The next call for projects will open in January.

Region recipients of grants include:

Beverly Shores: $32,362.50

Cedar Lake: $79,550

Chesterton, $383,772

Crown Point: $994,790.60

Hammond: $1,000,000

Hobart: $999,998

Kingsford Heights, $391,071

LaPorte: $1,000,000

Lake County: $1,000,000

LaPorte County: $1,000,000

Long Beach: $256,110.21

Lowell: $489,492.65

Merrillville: $738,253.76

Michigan City: $697,573

Munster: $625,347.52

New Chicago: $93,097.78

Town Of Pines: $225,456.93

Wanatah: $122,613

Westville: $209,991