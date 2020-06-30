Region optometrist wins prestigious statewide award

A Northwest Indiana optometrist has won a prestigious statewide award.
Dr. Jennifer Johnson, who practices at Moses Eyecare Center with offices throughout Northwest Indiana, was named 2020 Young Optometrist by the Indiana Optometric Association.
She will receive the award, also called the President’s Citation, at a ceremony at the Indiana Optometric Association Fall Seminar at the Indiana Memorial Union at Indiana University in Bloomington in October. It recognizes an optometrist who has been licensed for less than 10 years but who nonetheless "has demonstrated not only contributions to the profession, but also in service for the benefit of the visual welfare of the public and service to the community at large."
"Dr. Johnson developed a vision therapy center from the ground up for treating kids with binocular vision issues, as well as managing patients with Lyme disease, traumatic brain injury and stroke-related visual issues," Moses Eyecare Center said in a news release. "She has worked with many binocular vision issues including amblyopia (lazy eye), strabismus (wandering eye), post-concussion and brain injury, double vision, reading/learning trouble and headaches associated with visual strain. She also has experience in primary care, cataract and LASIK co-management, contact lens fittings, ocular disease and emergencies."
