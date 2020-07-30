Region pet owners forming closer bonds with their dogs and cats, fear separation anxiety

He encouraged dog owners to create positive associations with cages by placing their food bowl in there at feeding times, letting them leave whenever they want, and placing their toys in there to pull out.

It's not necessary to keep them caged up for the full length of a work day, just for long enough to get used to being alone at home.

"Dogs aren't really good at telling time," he said. "They don't know if you've been gone for 10 minutes or five hours. They just know you're not there and they're home alone."

Pet owners can use interactive toys to keep their dogs busy while they're gone, especially balls that dispense treats or let them lick peanut butter if rolled the right way.

"At first you might want to have a family member check in on the dog after your return to work," he said. "You want to make sure the dog is used to the cage and not biting at it to try to get out. They could bust their teeth."

Separation anxiety