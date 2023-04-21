Robert Rotoloni got his first camera when he was 12 years old and it just clicked for him.

The Dyer resident went on to shoot college sports as a student at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, to the point that no one realized he was a pharmacy major because everyone assumed he was studying journalism. Despite working the grueling hours of a pharmacist for most of his career, he never gave up on his passion.

Rotoloni, now retired, remained an avid photographer, shooting all over the globe. He’s written guidebooks on the Nikon Rangefinder and launched the Nikon Historical Society, which has annual conferences all over the world and has been featured in The New York Times. He’s also been publishing the Nikon Journal, which marks its 40th anniversary this year.

The Chicago Heights native who’s lived in Lansing and Steger long collected Nikon Rangefinders, which he first familiarized himself with by going to the Chicago Public Library for a week and studying up on everything they had on the subject. Japanese cameras only started to take off worldwide after World War II.

“They’re beautiful and well-made,” he said.

He enjoys shooting sports, particularly football, basketball, track and road races. For instance, he shot the Pan-Am races back in the 1970s.

“It’s just fun. It’s a challenge. You see these fabulous pictures with sharp images of moving subjects. It’s exciting, but it’s not easy. It’s a challenging pastime. If someone catches a pass, you need to have about a foot of the field in the focus. You need a good shutter speed. You need to know what you’re shooting and know about the sport.”

He shot track and field at Drake at a time when it had a relay race that was second in the country to Penn State University.

Rotoloni got to shoot the high jumper Dick Fosbury, who invented the Fosbury flop in which people cross the bar backward — head-first versus a straddle technique.

“He was the only one who did it that way,” he said. “Now everyone in the world does it that way.”

He shot as a stringer for United Press International, taking photos of people like Bobby Kennedy and Jesse Owens, who served as the master of ceremonies of the Drake relays. He got to rub shoulders with many professional photographers, including from Sports Illustrated and People magazine. He bumped into Federal Bureau of Investigation photographers who took headshots of people in crowds at Vietnam War protests while investigating the antiwar movement.

“When Nixon came to town, I got to cover a $100-a-plate fundraising dinner,” he said. “A hundred dollars was a huge amount of money back then. They gave me the same plate of Chateaubriand everyone else got, which tasted even better because it was free.”

It’s where his love of photography blossomed.

“Photography is an art form. It’s highly technical as opposed to painting. A good photograph is not an accident. It’s hard to imagine what life would be like without photographs. Like the airplane, it changed our lives.”

He’s traveled all over the world, shooting scenery in Tokyo, Vancouver, London, Dublin, New York City, Vienna and Paris.

“The first time you visit a new place, you’re taking 500 pictures and recording everything you see. You want to have a record of it because your mind doesn’t retain enough. Then you get more artsy, playing with light, shadow and different angles.”

His passion led him to publish the books “Nikon Rangefinder Camera,” “The Nikon Rangefinder Camera: An Illustrated History” and “The Complete Nikon Rangefinder System.” Sales exceeded his expectations.

He saw there was a need to bring together Nikon enthusiasts and founded the Nikon Historical Society, which started having annual conferences at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center and has met in Seattle, Tokyo, Holland, Paris, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Bruges, Belgium, where he “would move tomorrow if I could.” Members gather from all over the world to talk shop, buy collectible cameras, and go out and shoot photos.

They’ve taken pictures of the River Seine, World War I battlefields and many other notable sights.

“It gives a bunch of guys with cameras an excuse to go out and shoot,” he said.

He began publishing the Nikon Journal, a magazine devoted to Nikon cameras, their technical capabilities and history. He serves as editor in chief, contributing many photos and articles while publishing contributions from members. He prints up the magazine in South Holland and mails it to members in Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Holland, Germany, Belgium, Greece, Cypress, Luxembourg, Finland, Denmark, Spain, South Africa and other places.

The Nikon Historical Society once had 400 members. It’s down to about 200, which Rotoloni attributes to the internet.

“If there are enough members to support it, I’ll keep doing it,” he said. “It’s something I do no matter what it takes. I try to keep it interesting and make sure the quality is there. This isn’t a newsletter. It’s an actual magazine on glossy paper.”

He’s working on the 159th issue and is planning to put out the 160th issue this year, which will mark the publication’s 40th anniversary.

“If you stand in front of a magazine rack in the drugstore today, you won’t see too many magazines that have been around for 40 years’ time. There’s Time, National Geographic, maybe just four or five. The magazine industry has been decimated.”

The magazine chronicles the history of Nikon, such as how the company got into the photography business after the Japanese Navy lost all its laboratories during an earthquake and turned to the binocular maker Nippon Kogaku to take over optical research and development.

“Nikon has close ties with the Japanese military since it was their largest supplier of optical products, such as bomb sights and periscopes for submarines,” he said. “After the war ended, they had to make something for the common man to ensure cash flow. Nobody had heard of them at first, but people marveled at the high quality.

“People thought the Japanese just made junk, but Nikon and Olympus came along and made high-quality cameras almost as good as what the Germans were making for half the price. They started innovating and left the German cameras in the dust. They had a quality product and they kept it up to date. They won the game because they built a better mousetrap.”

Many professional photographers turned to Nikon, which became the premier camera in the world by the time war correspondents were using it to chronicle the Vietnam War, he said.

“The Civil War was the first war to be photographed, but [Vietnam] was the first war that was extensively covered by color photography,” he said. “Photos of thousands of dead bodies on fields turned the public against the war. Now all the wars going on today are shot digitally.”

He repeatedly visited Nikon’s corporate headquarters over the years and interviewed all of the Rangefinder designers before they died. His expertise led him to become a consultant on Nikon for auction houses worldwide, including Christie’s in London.

“He really knows his stuff,” his wife, Kathy, said. “I never stopped him. When we got married, he had a few cameras and he’s gotten more every year. His collection has gotten bigger and bigger. We have two daughters and so long as he spends time with us as a family, he might as well do it on the side. He always found time, even in the middle of the night when he was working six or seven days a week. We got to travel a lot, so it paid off in the end.”

Membership in the Nikon Historical Society costs $50 a year in North America and $60 internationally.

Anyone interested in membership can email rjrpub90@gmail.com or mail Nikon Historical Society, P.O. Box 3213, Munster, IN 46321.