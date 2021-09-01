Region port booming, seeking to diversify, invest and go green

"Looking forward, we're looking at infrastructure improvements and looking as much as possible to make all our equipment all electric. There is no current electric technology for field loaders right now."

Cargill also has been investing in the port, where it has been a mainstay and one of the bigger tenants since 1981. The company's Burns Harbor operations ship corn, soybeans and wheat around the world — and now also organic corn and beans.

"This facility is unique in that it can dump rail cars, load rail cars, dump trucks, load trucks, load ships, vessels, salties, load barges," plant manager Jared Bruggman said. "Last year, this facility loaded about three salties that went overseas to Europe, Greece and Spain. We just loaded non-GMO ship that made the short hop up to Montreal. We loaded 24 grain barges in the last year. We have a rail program coming online so that will be another option for us to move grain out of this facility to wherever the customer needs it."