Region program teaches people how to start ag businesses or community gardens in city

"Captain America or Wonder Women aren’t coming to fix this," said Pastor Curtis Whittaker, of Faith Farms. "It is up to us."

The Gary Urban Farmer’s Initiative works with Faith Farms and Peace Garden & Farms to give students hands-on training on vacant plots of land that have been converted into small farms. They for instance learn how to grow tomatoes on trellises, how to raise crops in greenhouses, and how to sell food at farmers' markets.

"We have everyone from a grandmother who wants to grow more produce for her family to someone who wants to put 19 acres into production," Van Gorp said. "We have a person who wants to start a blueberry patch to make syrup and jam. Students are interested in raising organic produce that they'll sell in Miller or to supply that smoothie shop in the Hudson-Campbell Fitness Center. One's interested in almost wholesale production of greens and watermelons. They've got some great ideas we're shaping into business plans so they can start a business."

The hope is that the program will help make fresh, nutritious food more accessible in Gary, Van Gorp said.