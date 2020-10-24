Region residents buying more Halloween candy, but retailers scared of drop in costume sales

Costume World at 809 Franklin St. in Michigan City has seen Halloween costume sales and rentals plunge by 75% this year given the uncertainty over trick-or-treating during the pandemic.

"We're still getting lookers," owner Sue Copeland said. "But we would normally have 40 to 45 costumes rented out already, and this year it's three. It's made a big difference."

Year-round, Costume World sells and rents costumes such as of flappers, gangsters, hippies, Elvis and superheroes like Batman and Superman who are especially popular with the kids. It also supplies some of the smaller community theaters that don't have their own costume departments. While the Halloween business has plummeted, overall sales at Costume World barely have dipped during the coronavirus pandemic.

"People are still renting stuff for birthday parties and other parties throughout the year," she said. "On Easter, people rented a lot of bunny costumes and stood outside their cars. I'm expecting the same with Santa costumes around Christmas."

But Copeland doesn't know whether any of the "lookers" who have checked out costumes in the store will come back and buy or rent.

"People are probably still going to go to bars and have parties," she said. "But they don't know about trick-or-treating yet."