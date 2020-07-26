Region restaurants adapt to governor's mask order: 'Makes me feel like a physician ... or a burglar'

The new reality of dining in at New Oberpfalz at Griffith is doffing masks at the spread-out tables and donning them everywhere else in the building, or while talking with a server or bartender.

"We don't anticipate any issues with guests who don't have a mask. Most guests were already masking," owner Dan Lehnerer said. "Some people forget, which is easily corrected and we have masks for anyone who needs one. Once people are seated, they can take the mask off, so the experience of eating and drinking isn't compromised by the mask — but when they get up to use the restroom or inquire with staff while standing, they need to remember to mask up. It's a learning curve. There have been many times where I have walked from the brewery to the tap room and forgotten my mask, having to go back to get it before interacting with staff and guests."

It's taken some getting used to.