The retail sector continued to thrive in Northwest Indiana last year despite the continued rise of online shopping, the strain on consumer wallets caused by record inflation and other headwinds that have reshaped the marketplace.

The retail vacancy rate was just 3.9% in Lake and Porter counties, Latitude Commercial said in its annual report. Demand was strong, particularly for restaurants, the Crown Point-based commercial real estate firm noted.

Median months on market for retail spaces available for lease or purchase in Northwest Indiana hit a five-year high of 17 months in 2021 but fell significantly to 12.75 months at the end of last year, a level not seen since the first quarter of 2020.

Months-on-market fell 15% from the first to second quarter of 2022, in the largest decline since 2019, the report found. By year’s end, months on market nearly reached the pre-pandemic level of 11.5 months in Northwest Indiana.

Retail space sales volume picked up at $40 million in the second quarter before hitting a five-year low of $10 million in the fourth quarter as available inventory shrunk, according to the Latitude Commercial annual report. The vacancy rate fell from 4.5% in the first quarter to a five-year low of 3.8% in the fourth quarter before picking back up slightly to close out the year.

Retail price per square foot grew about $5 as compared to 2021. Market rent per square foot continued a five-year surge, growing by 90 cents year-over-year to close out 2022 at $14.90 per square foot. That’s a five-year high.

“The retail market in Northwest Indiana continues to thrive despite the push to more and more online shopping,” Latitude Commercial President and Founder Aaron McDermott said in the report. “Thanks to a very healthy housing market expansion, more and more retailers, specifically restaurants, are opening in high-growth areas like the Tri-Town area (Schererville, Dyer, St. John) and Crown Point. The 2022 overall vacancy rate for retail in Lake and Porter was a minuscule 3.8%, which was actually down from an already low 4.5% in 2021. That, along with an increase in the market lease rate per square foot, has helped increase valuations for retail centers across Northwest Indiana.”

Commercial In-Sites Principal David Lasser said the "Why Indiana" campaign encouraging Illinois residents to seek lower taxes and cost of living just across the state line was bringing more residential growth, which in turn created a market for more retail. New retail developments have been coming to high-growth areas where new subdivisions have been filling in with rents averaging $30 per square foot in new retail buildings.

“I think our market has enough attraction from people moving from Illinois and Chicagoland to offset the higher interest rates and higher construction costs,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of activity in small strip malls and outlots. Freestanding car washes and fast-food are absorbing that. Encore Car Wash took over another outlot I didn’t know even existed at Cabela’s in Hammond and that they might have just carved out.”

A lot of the new retail is coming to Crown Point, Schererville, St. John and Valparaiso, Lasser said.

Many Chicago chains have been opening more and more locations in Northwest Indiana in recent years, including Portillo’s, Lou Malnati’s, Uno’s, Buona and Giordano’s.

“Some of the Chicagoland businesses are increasingly crossing over the state line as more Illinois customers move to Northwest Indiana,” he said. “The Rosebud Steakhouse in Munster is an example of that expansion.”

The restaurant category has been especially robust.

“You don’t see too many restaurants sitting vacant long-term,” Lasser said. “Any restaurant that’s already built out will get remodeled and a tenant, especially if a liquor license is available.”

Communities like St. John, Schererville, Hobart and Valparaiso also have been considering taking advantage of the state’s new riverfront district law to offer cheap liquor licenses to restaurants in planned entertaining and dining districts, Lasser said. Often, they’re located near creeks, ditches or other waterways that technically count under the state law, he said.

“They’re not on the Kankakee River or Lake Michigan,” he said. “They’re being used to rejuvenate downtowns.”

Downtown Schererville, for instance, will likely benefit from the plan to extend Kennedy Avenue south to U.S. 30 by sending more traffic down that way, he said.

St. John is eyeing a riverfront district along Wicker Avenue north of the Shrine of Christ’s Passion.

“It generates liquor licenses at a nominal cost,” Lasser said. “It’s a completely different financial structure to open a restaurant. It makes it much easier to open."

Demand remains strong with small shop space 95% occupied across Northwest Indiana, Lasser said. The one area that has been struggling is middle-box and junior anchor stores, which have been increasingly suffering from e-commerce competition the way big-box stores have for years. Bed, Bath and Beyond, for instance, closed in Hobart and Valparaiso as part of a nationwide cutback of its brick-and-mortar footprint.

“The office supply stores like Office Max have shrunk,” Lasser said. “We’ve lost sporting goods stores like Sports Authority and MC Sports, though Dick’s Sports remains. That’s the impact of e-commerce.”

Amazon will continue to shrink big-box stores but the market will adapt to changing conditions, Lasser said.

Some car dealerships have been investing in new showrooms, including Webb Hyundai in Highland, or entirely new brands like the new Zeigler Subaru on U.S. 30 in Merrillville.

“That’s due to the popularity of Subaru,” Lasser said. “It’s a more popular brand and Purdue University graduates might have an affinity for it given its substantial plant in Lafayette.”

He said there still might be room for brands that don’t have dealerships already in the Region.

“We don’t have a Porsche dealership,” he said. “We did at one time at what became Hegewisch Records by Stardust Bowl in Hobart, but we don’t now. People are buying cars on eBay now but people still prefer to see, hear and drive cars before they buy them.”

The retail sector will face some headwinds this year, including high interest rates, high construction costs and inflation eating into consumer spending, Lasser said.

There’s also a shortage of available land for new development, he said. Some spots would be prime for development, but lack the necessary infrastructure. U.S. 30 between the county line and Valparaiso, for instance, likely could support more retail because of all the passing traffic and population growth, but has no available sewer lines unless Valparaiso or Portage annex it and extend utilities to make development possible.

In 2023, retail development will likely continue in already thriving areas like the booming stretch of Broadway near the Interstate 65 exit on 109th Street in Crown Point.

“There’s a lot of new residents moving to Crown Point and Winfield," Lasser said. “Both Franciscan and the University of Chicago are building new hospitals, which will be a major driver of retail as all those employees and patients will need to eat. That’s the greatest stretch of new development in the Region right now.”