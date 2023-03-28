Road construction season is underway, as motorists on the Region's interstates are well aware. This week, the Indiana Department of Transportation has announced five road projects on state highways in Northwest Indiana that will begin as early as Monday.

Indianapolis Boulevard

SCHERERVILLE — A paving project on U.S. 41 from Hart Farm Road on the south to just north of Main Street is scheduled to last through mid-July.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has hired Milestone Contractors North to perform a resurfacing project on the boulevard along a near mile-long stretch that reaches into Highland at its northern terminus.

INDOT said the project will require overnight lane closures between the hours of approximately 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., and daytime lane restrictions between the hours of approximately 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The project area includes significant shopping and dining areas, including Shops on Main and Town Square shopping centers.

Pine Lake Avenue

LAPORTE — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will perform a resurfacing project on U.S. 35, designated locally as Pine Lake Avenue, between NewPorte Boulevard and Ind. 39.

One lane will be closed at a time through the duration of the project, INDOT said. There will also be intermittent intersection closures for work, with no more than two intersections and never two consecutive intersections closed at the same time. Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns and intersection access through this area. Work will be ongoing through early July.

The project will include patching, replacing curb and gutter, bringing ramps up to ADA compliance and adding additional drainpipes. This project will also work in coordination with construction on Phase 2 of the Chessie Trail.

Indiana 149

PORTER COUNTY — Indiana 149 will be closed between Robbie Lane and C.R. W 550 N west of Valparaiso through early June for a pipe lining and small structure maintenance and repair project, INDOT announced. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

The official detour will follow Ind. 130 and U.S. 6.

U.S. 6 bridge over Coffee Creek

PORTER COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction Co. will close the U.S. 6 bridge over Coffee Creek in Porter County for approximately 15 days.

U.S. 6 will be closed between Mander Road and C.R. N. 350 E/N Old Suman Road for bridge repair and rehabilitation.

The official detour will follow State Road 49 and State Road 2.

Indiana 14

JASPER COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors will close Ind. 14 in two locations between Interstate 65 and Ind. 49 through early May.

The state highway will be closed between C.R. N 700 W and C.R. N 650 W to replace a corrugated metal culvert pipe at Lakin, Ross Ditch. Indiana 14 will also be closed between U.S. 231 and C.R. N 420 W for a box culvert replacement at Jungles-Lakin Ditch.