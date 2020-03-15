Region's retail sector adapting to age of e-commerce

"The firms most likely to survive, if not thrive, are those that can take advantage of a niche, either in terms of size, location or product, to give them leverage over their online counterparts," Pollak said.

As the second most populous metro in the state, after Indianapolis, the Region is a hub for retail that includes the Southlake Mall in Hobart and surrounding trade area in Hobart and Merrillville, the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City and big outdoor open-air shopping centers like Highland Grove in Highland, Shops on Main in Schererville, the Marina District in Hammond and the Valparaiso Marketplace in Valparaiso.

But amid deindustrialization, population shifts and the lure of gleaming new developments, the Region already has lost many malls, including Woodmar Mall in Hammond, Century Mall in Merrillville and the Marquette Mall in Michigan City. Others are a shadow of their former selves, like The Village Shopping Center in Gary and the River Oaks Center in Calumet City.

That's taken a toll on employment in the retail sector, which has traditionally been an entry-level, fallback or transitional job.

And the transition from traditional brick-and-mortar retail jobs folding sweaters and ringing cash registers to grueling warehouse work has taken a toll on workers, Pollak said.

