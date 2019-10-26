Twenty young Region professionals were celebrated Thursday evening as the 2019 class of The Times Media Co.'s "20 Under 40."
A dinner and award ceremony were held at Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City. Each of the honorees has been featured in In Business magazine and at nwi.com. They are:
Ryan Glowacki went to school for mechanical engineering but had a taste for cooking. Now, he's co-owner of White Rhino Bar & Grill in Dyer. His path to restaurant ownership began at his mother Diane’s restaurant, Bottoms Up in Lansing, where he did odd jobs, washed dishes and worked his way up to head cook. His role kept growing, and in 2008, Glowacki and his mother decided to buy White Rhino in Dyer. The family business has expanded further with the purchase of Safe House restaurant in Linwood, and in August, the family opened Lucky Rhino Video Gaming in Crown Point, a bar with casino-style video gaming.
Peter Klideris learned the restaurant business at his family's Calumet City diner, Ted's Family Restaurant. Today, he runs Theo's Dining Group, which operates Theo's Steaks and Seafood in Highland, Chop House on Wicker in St. John and Prime Steakhouse and Umi Sushi & Lounge in Crown Point. Klideris' ownership career began in 2005, when his father helped him buy Alexander's in Highland. The family bought Prime Steakhouse, on the courthouse square in downtown Crown Point, in 2012, and has since added Chop House on Wicker. Klideris is also looking forward to opening Avgo restaurant in St. John.
William Godwin has established himself as a realtor and community activist in his adopted hometown of Gary. Specializing in Lake Michigan beach communities, Godwin is founder and CEO of Godwin Realty Company. Godwin is a candidate for Gary's first district city council seat. William promotes Gary as a great place to invest and live. He has collected art since he was 25, and his office includes a gallery hosting quarterly fine art exhibits.
Nathan Cobbs discovered an interest in investing at a young age, during a career day at his Chesterton middle school. The Purdue graduate worked for several companies before landing at Harbor Trust and Investments in Michigan City. Cobbs is also Town Council president in his hometown of Chesterton, where he lives with his wife, Karen, and their two children.
Ashley Halpern began her career at Albert's Diamond Jewelers when she was a teenager, before she moved to Los Angeles to attend art school. She spent time as a high school teacher before becoming Albert's corporate training director. She found her calling as a designer when her husband, Josh Halpern, asked her to design a jewelry line for Albert's. Embracing her new career, Ashley has created two jewelry lines: "Matchers," for moms and daughters and sisters and friends, and the "Love of My Life" bridal collection.
Jason Harris fits naturally into Centier Bank's servant culture. He’s a mortgage loan originator at the Gary Glen Park branch, and enjoys building relationships with clients and helping them achieve their goal of home ownership. Jason began working at Center while finishing his undergraduate degree, and after three years the bank offered him the assistant branch manager position at the Gary Glen Park location. Jason then became a mortgage loan officer.
Katrina Alexander takes pride in caring for children and making sure they know she has their best interests at heart. In her sixth year at East Chicago Central High School, Alexander teaches radio and TV broadcasting and photography classes and is moderator for the East Chicago Central Drama Club and National Technology Honor Society. She is also involved with the high school’s two mascots, Carl and Carly the Cardinals. As a minister at The Cross Church in East Chicago, Alexander is involved in multi-media, singing, live broadcasts, youth work and motivational speaking.
Jonathan Kraft grew up around auctions, learning the business from his parents. But his application of advanced tools for sales has helped grow his business, Kraft Auction Service, dramatically. He took over the family business over in 2006 when he was only 19. Adapting to the internet, Kraft began offering items online. Kraft auctions now reach 72 different countries.
Kahley McKenna has been with Community Healthcare System for 12 years, starting at the front desk reception area at Fitness Pointe while attending Purdue University Northwest. She began in an entry level HR job after college that led to her later promotion to director of human resources for Community Care Network. McKenna’s department handles human resources for over 1,000 employees at about 100 locations throughout Northwest Indiana.
Ryan VanProoyen is a third generation employee of Schepel Cadillac, which was founded by his grandfather, Richard Schepel. Ryan, who grew up in Dyer, attended Highland Christian School and graduated from Illiana Christian and Purdue Northwest, began working at the dealership at 15, helping detail cars. He is now sales manager at the dealership, where he enjoys working with members of his close knit family. His grandfather's motto, "taking care of customers after the sale," is one that Ryan continues to follow, and his faith has played a significant role in his commitment to treating people well.
When Tom Newman was in high school and had to find a class to fill his schedule, there happened to be one opening in an accounting class, and he thought it might be a good fit since he was good with numbers. Newman was a 21st Century Scholar at Purdue University Northwest, and jumped at the opportunity after graduation to work for a small local CPA firm. A few years later, Tom accepted a position at Swartz Retson, where he works as tax manager but enjoys the chance to work in the variety of accounting fields a larger firm covers.
Jared Smith grew up in the south but found a new home in Northwest Indiana, where he is the assistant CEO of Porter Regional Hospital, where he started as administrative specialist. He also worked at hospitals in LaPorte and Fort Wayne, and enjoys the administrative field because it impacts multiple patient services and specialties.
Amelia Kowalisyn is founder and president of Emma's Footprints, a non-profit organization that provides support and comfort to families with babies in neonatal intensive care, as well as families who have experienced the loss of a baby, from pregnancy through infancy. Emma’s Footprints works with Riley Children’s Hospital, Community Hospital in Munster, Porter, Franciscan Health St. Anthony Hospital in Crown Point, Beacon Hospital in South Bend and many others to provide care packages to parents of babies in the NICU.
Elizabeth Marks often sat around the dining room table with her two sisters at their Chesterton home stuffing envelopes for her dad’s new business. At that time, she had no idea she would eventually end up working alongside her father at his company, Lakeside Wealth Management Group, where she recently became director of strategic development. In that role, she is working to help expand the 44-employee business geographically and recruit advisers and their established client base.
Kale Wilk didn't know he'd return to the Region after college at Indiana University Bloomington, but his path did lead him back home, where he is now helping tell the story of his native Northwest Indiana as the visuals and online interactives director at The Times of Northwest Indiana and nwi.com. Wilk's job includes managing photography and other visual content for the newspaper and website, and helping to manage The Times' presence on the internet.
Corey Bush is business development director for Bryco Services, a commercial janitorial company located in Merrillville. Bryco was operating out of a small location at 73rd and Broadway at the time with 10 employees when he started there. It now has 50 employees with cleaning contracts for companies from Chicago to South Bend.
Erika Dahl began working in the tourism industry as an intern and is now director of communications for the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority. Her responsibilities include writing and editing of ads and brochures and overseeing the authority's Facebook presence. Dahl also works with a variety of travel bloggers and writers to promote the Region. She enjoys finding unique places in Northwest Indiana that aren't typically touristy and to research the history of those places and likes to find attractions that set Northwest Indiana apart from Chicago.
Breanne Zolfo's passion for helping others has led her down a career path that's ranged from counseling women at a shelter to teaching English as a second language and finally to ownership of Cafe Fresco in Crown Point. She spent a year working as a psychologist for Haven House, then started volunteering as an English teacher at an English as a second language school. Meanwhile, Zolfo began looking for a good rental property to invest in. A corner building on the square in Crown Point became available in a sheriff’s sale. She bought it, then came across some kitchen equipment for sale in Florida, and Cafe Fresco was born.
Donna Gin started working at Peoples Bank as a teller in 1997, when she was still in high school and worked her way up the ranks, ultimately to her current role as information security officer and to senior vice president in 2018. Gin oversees the bank's information technology department and the implementation of the bank's information security strategy. Among her bank duties, Donna trains and educates the bank's employees to not only help protect information, but also to ensure they are prepared in the event a security incident were to occur.
Gabriela Minotti knew early on that she wanted to become an attorney, and she has had a life-long desire to help others. She combines those as business counsel and tax consultant at Minotti Financial Group in Dyer. A graduate of Northwestern and Loyola universities, Gabriela worked in a variety of public sector positions, including in the city of Chicago's law department. She finds the relationships she builds with clients in their financial and estate planning to be the most rewarding part of her job.