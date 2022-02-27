Region steel mills pay out up to $14,515 in profit-sharing bonuses for fourth quarter

Thousands of Region steelworkers again ended up with thousands of dollars in bonuses after U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs posted record profits last year, infusing more cash to circulate in the Northwest Indiana economy.

After turning a $1 billion profit in the fourth quarter, U.S. Steel is paying workers profit-sharing bonuses of $30.24 an hour for up to 480 qualifying hours for the quarter, U.S. Steel spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski said. U.S. Steel employees are taking home bonus checks of up to $14,515.20 for the last three months of the year.

"2021 was a record," she said.

Profit-sharing bonuses ballooned at Region steel mills amid record hot-rolled coil prices last year in a shot in the arm for the Region economy. Steelworkers are likely to spend at least some of the money at local businesses like restaurants and retail stores.

In the fourth quarter, Cleveland-Cliffs, the successor to ArcelorMittal, made $553 million in earnings before interest and taxes, the metric on which its profit-sharing is based. It is paying steelworkers $6.946 per hour with a maximum of 48 eligible hours per week, USW Local 6787 President Pete Trinidad Sr. said in a message to workers.

Cleveland-Cliffs employees will take home up to $4,334.30 in profit-sharing bonuses for the fourth quarter.

The United Steelworkers union negotiated the profit-sharing bonuses after the 2000 flood of cheap imports and bankruptcies that decimated much of the domestic steel industry, in a period of upheaval that resulted in the disappearance of longtime American steelmakers like Inland, Bethlehem and LTV.

"We designed it at a time when the industry was not doing good," USW District 7 Director Mike Millsap said. "We weren't good to get raises but this was a way to ensure we would get more pay when the industry was doing better. It paid off in 2021."

Both U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs reported all-time high profits last year amid soaring steel prices that followed tariffs, strong demand and the latest consolidation of the domestic industry. Steelworkers got to share in the prosperity that companies and their shareholders enjoyed, Millsap said.

"It's been pretty good," he said. "Both companies are making profits and that's a good thing. Steel prices have come down some but continue to be high and our members benefit from it."

Steelworkers are reaping the rewards after many lean years in which bonuses often were not paid out.

"It helps them provide more money to provide for their families," Millsap said. "They can be better providers for their families. Everybody has bills they need to pay."

The USW plans to fight to ensure profit sharing remains in future collective bargaining agreements.

"We changed it to a quarterly basis so if they're doing well one part of the year and poorly the next we don't get nothing," he said. "If it's on a quarterly basis, we'll have some quarters where it will at least pay a little. Last year, it was very good overall. It was smart bargaining by the union."

The steelmakers have been using profit-sharing as a way to recruit workers. U.S. Steel has put up several billboards along the Borman Expressway touting profit-sharing checks of $27,000 that ask, "Are you being rewarded for your work?"

