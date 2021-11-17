Region steelworkers to get bonuses of as much as $16,500

The companies have started paying out the profit-sharing bonuses.

USW Local 6787 President Pete Trinidad, who represents thousands of workers at Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor, said the last contract from 2018 ensured steelworkers would get a 7.5% share of the company's profit. Workers will get $9.92 per hour with a maximum of 48 hours per week, he said.

Steelworkers who put in more than 520 hours during the quarter will earn $5,160.48 while workers who clocked 624 hours during the three month period make $6,192.58.

U.S. Steel employees will make $34.44 per hour in profit-sharing for 480 hours for the quarter as a result of the steelmaker's record third-quarter financial performance.

"I think our members are very pleased with the profit-sharing," Millsap said. "It was negotiated by the steelworkers union years ago, and it's paid off. It's paid off off and on depending on what they're doing."

Millsap said the union would seek to preserve the profit-sharing bonuses during the next round of negotiations.

"We have to negotiating during bargaining but will try to keep what we got and improve on it if we can," he said.