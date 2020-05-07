Region stores raising meat prices, seeing surge in demand amid national production woes

Wholesale meat prices have soared, according to the report that was commissioned by Associated Wholesale Grocers. Coarse ground beef is selling for around $4.06 per pound, up from $1.91 a pound at the same time last year. Boneless center cut pork loins are selling for $2.51 a pound, if you can find them, up from $1.84 a pound in early April.

Amid the escalating stresses on the supply chain, Meijer, which has local stores in Highland, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso and Michigan City, is not limiting the overall amount of meat customers can buy, but is limiting some in-demand items.

"We work with multiple suppliers and vendors, so we are currently stocked with most meat options," Meijer spokesman Joe Hirschmugl said. "We have placed purchase limits on some meat products and we’ll continue working hard to keep as many fresh and frozen meat options as possible available for our customers in the coming weeks."

Meat is the new toilet paper. Fears of shortages have led customers to stockpile many meat products that they worry might not be available later.