Region tattoo parlors teaming up to offer free tattoos for Toys for Tots

If you've been thinking about getting some new ink and want to brighten a kid's holiday season, you might want to clear your schedule on Sunday.
You can get a free tattoo just for having a little charitable Christmas spirit.
45th Street Tattoo in Griffith will give a free tattoo to anyone who brings a new, unopened toy worth at least $25 with a receipt or donates $40 in cash to Toys for Tots. Several tattoo studios throughout the Region teamed up to help 45th Street Tattoo with its third annual Toy For Tots event.
Tattoo artists from Untold Gallery in Portage, Black Devil Tattoo in Lowell, Great Lakes Tattoo in Chicago, The Tattooed Heart in Lafayette and Body Gallery Tattoo in Michigan City will ink anyone who brings in toys or gives cash to Toys for Tots, the 71-year-old nonprofit run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves.
Those making donations can choose from hundreds of available tattoo designs.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday at 45th Street Tattoo, 1817 W. Glen Park Ave. in the Griffland Plaza in Griffith.
For more information, call 219-922-0957 or visit 45thstreettattoos.com.