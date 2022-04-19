Region to see $11 million in Community Crossings roadwork grants

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Smith announced the latest round of Community Crossings road projects grants Tuesday at an event in Muncie.

A total of 224 Indiana cities, towns and counties are slated to receive a combined $107.8 million in state matching funds for local road projects in this first of two 2022 rounds of grants.

"Continuing to modernize and enhance our transportation infrastructure is critical to the economic success in and around our incredible communities and ultimately Hoosiers’ prosperity itself," Holcomb said in a statement accompanying the grant announcement. "Community Crossings makes immediate impacts on improving local roads and bridges across Indiana. Those improvements translate to a safe, reliable, robust transportation infrastructure that benefits residents and business in every corner of our state and every place in between."

Region communities will see just over $11 million in matching grants. Seven were awarded the annual maximum of $1 million, including St. John, which is planning projects impacting 19 roads in a project costing $2.2 million.

The Community Crossings initiative has provided more than $1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects since 2016. Communities submitted applications for funding during a competitive call for projects in January. Applications were evaluated based on need and current conditions and impacts to safety and economic development. Funding for Community Crossings comes from the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund.

“Community Crossings improves safety and reliability of local roads as well as enhances connectivity in all 92 Indiana counties,” INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith said. “INDOT is excited to join with our local partners to deliver on these high-priority projects and I look forward to the transformative effect of this work in our communities in the months ahead.”

To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds of 50% for larger communities or 25% for smaller communities and have an asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges. State law requires annually that 50% of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.

State lawmakers identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Holcomb in April 2017.

The list of all communities receiving matching funds in the 2022 winter/spring call for projects is online at in.gov/indot/communitycrossings. The next call for projects will open in July 2022.

Beverly Shores: $32,951.25

Cedar Lake: $123,300

Dyer: $1,000,000

East Chicago: $1,000,000

Gary: $767,598.97

Hebron: $443,454.38

Highland: $705,950.45

Munster: $374,652.48

Portage: $1,000,000

Porter County: $1,000,000

Schererville: $1,000,000

St. John: $1,000,000

Valparaiso: $1,000,000

Wanatah: $118,380

Westville: $89,999.99

Whiting: $427,500

Winfield: $944,423.25

Total: $11,028,210.77

