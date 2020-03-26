Region unemployment claims skyrocket in COVID-19 crisis

The numbers are eye-popping.

After the coronavirus pandemic shut down restaurants, bars and many non-essential businesses, Indiana saw a staggering 2,873.3% jump in initial unemployment claims last week, the state reports.

In Lake County, unemployment claims skyrocketed by 1,810.0% to 3,820 in the week that ended March 21.

Porter County saw a 2,994% jump to 1,547 unemployment claims last week.

In LaPorte County, claims for unemployment benefits rocketed 2,282.9% to 977 last week, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Jasper County saw a 1,578.6% surge to 235 unemployment claims last week.

Newton County had 54 unemployment claims, Pulaski 46, and Starke 143 last week, all jumps of at least 100%.

Nationally, unemployment claims totaled a record 3.3 million last week, which was more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In Indiana last week, Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered a shutdown of bars, nightclubs and restaurants — except for carryout and delivery. Public health authorities encouraged people to practice social distancing and avoid groups of more than 10 people to slow the spread of coronavirus.