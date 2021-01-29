Region unions hail Buy American order, would like to see more infrastructure spending

Manufacturers and unions are hailing an executive order that strengthens the federal government's Buy American purchasing practices in the hopes of bolstering U.S. manufacturing and factory jobs.
But they say more infrastructure spending and trade protections also are needed.
The executive order boosts the minimum threshold of parts that must be made in the United States, raises the price preference for domestic products, and places more priority on American-made parts that add value.
Those measures are designed to ensure the $600 billion the federal government spends annually on contracts supports workers and manufacturing plants in the United States.
The move was hailed by the manufacturing industry, including major employers in the Calumet Region.
"President Biden’s early focus on investing in American manufacturing is critical to the continued success of the U.S. auto industry," Ford said in a statement.
The United Steelworkers union heralded the order for tightening domestic content requirements and narrowing the exceptions that would be allowed for federally funded projects.
“When we undertake federally funded projects, we must ensure that our tax dollars support American production and jobs rather than our foreign competitors, who all too often seek to undermine our industries by flooding our markets with unfairly traded products," USW President Tom Conway said.
He said "strengthening domestic content requirements, closing loopholes in how domestic content is measured and calling for stricter enforcement of existing legislation like the Jones Act is an important step toward revitalizing our manufacturing base, as well as protecting and creating thousands of good, family-sustaining jobs."
Manufacturing remains the backbone of the American economy and an economic engine in many communities, Conway said.
"Taking concrete steps to make it easier to identify and utilize U.S. suppliers, as outlined in the order, will help ensure we are efficiently meeting our own needs as we look to rebuild our long-neglected domestic supply chains," he said.
“The COVID-19 crisis demonstrated that we are sorely unprepared to meet our own needs, and this remains true of countless products. If we want to heal our nation in the wake of the deadly pandemic, we must take bold action to rebuild our economy, creating good jobs and broadly shared prosperity. President Biden’s executive order is a critical part of that effort."
The federal government has operated under a Buy American law for decades. Former U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky often lobbied to ensure Buy American provisions were included in defense spending bills and other spending legislation, and to thwart efforts to weaken it.
His successor, Frank J. Mrvan, said strengthening the Buy America requirements was a high priority.
"Their action shows how important it is to require that American taxpayer dollars support American labor and American materials at every opportunity," the congressman said.
"It is essential for our national economy and our national security that we prioritize the use of American products and our workforce. I will continue to work to support the dignity of all workers and ensure that Buy America requirements are strengthened and enhanced in potential infrastructure and appropriation legislation that is considered before the U.S. House of Representatives.”
United Steelworkers District 7 Director Mike Millsap said it was crucial for Mrvan and Congress to continue the progress on supporting domestic manufacturing.
“American-made products are good for our economy and will create more good-paying American jobs," he said. "All of our infrastructure and military needs should be made with American steel by American workers."
The executive order is intended to ensure the money the federal government spends is invested in good-paying union jobs, such as those at local steel mills, oil refineries and automotive factories.
“I know without a doubt that American workers can compete and support our national economy when given a fair opportunity," Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council Business Manager Randy Palmateer said. "American taxpayer dollars must be used to buy American products and support American workers, plain and simple.”
The previous administration issued a similar Buy America order in 2019, requiring that 95% of steel bought by the federal government be made in the United States.
While products may be manufactured in the United States, they still often can be made with materials or components that were produced abroad in a globalized era in which supply chains have become more international, said Scott Paul, the president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, a partnership between the United Steelworkers union and leading manufacturers.
“It’s essential to close loopholes, reduce waivers, broaden coverage to more federal spending and more manufactured products, and strengthen origin standards for determining whether a product is produced in the United States," he said. "The law should mean what it says: an American product should be truly Made in America."
More needs to be done to bolster American manufacturing, such as passing a long-awaited infrastructure bill to build or rebuild roads, highways and bridges, Paul said.
“We look forward to working with the administration and Congress to quickly make real progress, without delay," he said. "Stronger domestic content preference policies and a sizable new investment in infrastructure and clean energy will spur factory job creation and new investment in America."
The USW, which represents more than 850,000 workers nationwide, also called for more infrastructure spending.
“Our nation is long overdue for serious, robust investment in our crumbling infrastructure. Today’s action is crucial not only for rebuilding our nation’s broken economy and making our country safer, but for laying a foundation so that all of the work that stems from this investment supports American jobs," Conway said.
The union also has called for keeping in place the previous administration's blanket tariffs of 25% on foreign-made steel and 10% on most foreign-made aluminum, and to continue to crack down on steel dumpers.
“For too long, we have allowed foreign-made products to dominate our markets," Conway said. "We look forward to working with the Biden administration as together we seek to ensure our federal policies serve our country’s best interests.”
United Auto Workers President Rory L. Gamble said the executive order should be an example to citizens, who should try to buy American as much as possible to support good-paying jobs for their neighbors.
"With the stroke of a pen, President Joe Biden today sent a strong message to American workers that our government will do all it can to support buying American products, made here by American workers, recommitting to the men and women of working America. Through today’s order, the Biden Administration commits the vast power of the U.S. government to U.S. citizen made products," he said.
"UAW families, friends and our communities, must also do our part and make a conscious effort to invest in our neighbors and buy American and union-made products. The working men and women of this country are the backbone of America. They are, and always have been, fundamental to our nation’s future and economic well-being."