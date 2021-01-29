Region unions hail Buy American order, would like to see more infrastructure spending

“Our nation is long overdue for serious, robust investment in our crumbling infrastructure. Today’s action is crucial not only for rebuilding our nation’s broken economy and making our country safer, but for laying a foundation so that all of the work that stems from this investment supports American jobs," Conway said.

The union also has called for keeping in place the previous administration's blanket tariffs of 25% on foreign-made steel and 10% on most foreign-made aluminum, and to continue to crack down on steel dumpers.

“For too long, we have allowed foreign-made products to dominate our markets," Conway said. "We look forward to working with the Biden administration as together we seek to ensure our federal policies serve our country’s best interests.”

United Auto Workers President Rory L. Gamble said the executive order should be an example to citizens, who should try to buy American as much as possible to support good-paying jobs for their neighbors.