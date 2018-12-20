Region vistas in running for 'Indiana's Top 10 Instagrammable Places'

Region residents can show some pride of place and stuff the ballot box to help Northwest Indiana's showing in "Indiana's Top 10 Instagrammable Places" contest.
Visit Indiana, the state's tourism bureau, is running the promotion to crown the best Hoosier vistas that would pop most on one's Insta feed.
People can vote daily on which of 50 different places from around the state are most photogenic, including the Michigan City Lighthouse and Pier in LaPorte County and the Indiana Dunes State Park in Porter County. Lake County's finalist is the Crown Point Courthouse Square Historic District and for whatever reason not its namesake Lake Michigan.
The Michigan City Lighthouse is currently running its fifth place statewide. The Indiana Dunes, one of the state's most visited tourist attractions, is second, trailing only the Brown County State Park that's known for its bright fall foliage.
Voting continues on the Visit Indiana through the end of the year.
For more information or to vote, visit https://visitindiana.com/best-of-indiana/instaindiana-vote/.