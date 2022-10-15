Region workforce presents challenges and opportunities, Lake County Advancement Committee Panel says

SCHERERVILLE — Employers currently face two main challenges: inflation and the workforce, Lake County Economic Advancement Committee Board member Cal Bellamy said.

A panel of experts discussed ways to tackle the problem of finding and retaining enough qualified workers at the LCAC's “Strategies for Strengthening the Regional Workforce” luncheon at Teibel’s Restaurant on Friday.

Lake County Economic Alliance President and CEO Karen Lauerman moderated a discussion among Center of Workforce Innovations President and CEO Lisa Daugherty, Community Liason for Employment Services Michelle Novak and CTE Director/Principal Area Career Center Lauren Dado.

The average wage in Lake County is now $22.50 to $23 an hour, but that is skewed upward by high-paid workers in the oil refining and steel industries, Lauerman said.

"Oil refining, steel and manufacturing will remain key parts of our economy and keep us successful, but the economy has diversified beyond that," she said. "There's an increasing diversity to the economy in Lake County."

Northwest Indiana now has a wide array of job openings, including for welding, industrial, electrical, hospitality, culinary and caregiving jobs, Daugherty said. But the most openings are in the health care field.

"The most openings are far and away for registered nurses," she said. "There are nearly double as many openings as for retail. The data shows health care is the top employer, followed by manufacturing."

Finding employees has been a challenge for many employers, Lauerman said.

"The workforce challenges are facing everyone," she said. "Workforce is the number one thing companies are looking for when they are looking to locate in Lake County. It's as critical as location and infrastructure."

There are underutilized sectors of the labor market, such as the one in four adults that have a disability, Novak said.

"Companies could look to that population for potential candidates," she said. "It's a matter of breaking down the bias and educating employers on disability and accommodating the needs of people with disabilities."

Efforts are underway to address complaints about a lack of qualified workers, Dado said. Many educational initiatives seek to train or upskill workers, such as for the building and construction trades.

Employers need to try to understand the needs of workers if they want to attract and retain them, Daugherty said.

"The first year I came into this role it was earlier in the pandemic and they were angry and upset about the workforce. They said what is happening is too much unemployment benefits," she said. "I've seen the data and that's not what it was. It was a host of reasons."

The labor force participation rate is now ticking back up, but the pandemic accelerated the department of many people leaving the labor force, Daugherty said.

"When I was at The Times, somebody used to say when you point a finger, you have three fingers pointed right back at you," she said. "Employers want to blame everyone and everything for worker shortages but don't look inside their workplace and what happens in their workplace. During the pandemic, we learned everything can be delivered to your doorstep. That includes work. It's not just working remotely but flexibility and adjustment to a schedule. Young people don't want to do the same job every day all day. As employers, you have to see the fingers point back at you. Workers had more choice and more chance to do work that was desirable to them. Folks want to move up. They want happiness."