Regional Care Group names new board leaders, including former Crown Point mayor

Regional Care Group has named new board leadership.

The Merrillville-based health care system that consists of Regional Health Systems, Geminus Corp. and Lake Park Residential Care tapped former Crown Point Mayor Dan Klein to serve as its chairman.

“I am excited to once again help lead this board and be part of an organization that helps provide a holistic approach to people’s health in Northwest Indiana,” Klein said. “I look forward to helping guide and grow the Regional Care Group.”

Klein previously served as chairman of Regional Care Group's board. He replaces Terrence “Terry” Quinn, who served in the role for three years.

“My term as chair was earmarked by the search of a new CEO upon the retirement of our previous, long-serving CEO and navigating through all the challenges presented by the pandemic,” Quinn said. “Dan is the perfect person at the perfect time. He has my 100% support and confidence.”

Regional Care Group also selected Carol Drasga to serve as vice chairman and Carla Houck to serve as secretary and treasurer.