A regional coalition that includes BP, NiSource, ArcelorMittal and other local partners seeks to bring a hydrogen hub to the Midwest.

The Indiana-led Midwest Hydrogen Corridor Consortium partnered with the Chicago-based Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen to form a single regional coalition that's applying for U.S. Department of Energy H2Hubs funds to develop a hydrogen hub. The broadened coalition seeking federal funding for a Midwest facility now includes Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.

BP, NiSource, Applied Research Institute, BorgWarner, Cummins Inc., Energy Systems Network and Rolls-Royce originally formed the Hydrogen Corridor Consortium in Indiana.

“BP continues to strengthen its ties to Indiana, and we are excited about the expanded Midwest consortium’s potential to compete for Department of Energy funding as we work to accelerate the energy transition,” said Tomeka McLeod, vice president of hydrogen and carbon capture and sequestration at BP. “This broader coalition brings exceptional capabilities to support the Midwest economy and the net zero ambitions of BP and the US government.”

The MachH2 coalition includes many ArcelorMittal, Governors State University, Nicor Gas, Northwestern University, the University of Chicago, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Argonne National Laboratory.

The alliance members are joining forces to leverage existing clean energy resources, advance hydrogen technology, create jobs and create workforce development programs that train people for clean energy jobs. The hope is an expanded coalition would have a stronger chance of securing federal funds for hydrogen that would help with decarbonization, the long-term sustainability of manufacturing and economic growth.

The Indiana, Illinois and Michigan state governments have all backed their coalitions, which the U.S. Department of Energy encouraged to file formal applications.

“Indiana continues to lead implementation of future energy technologies in new and innovative ways,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers. “This collaboration with regional partners strengthens the Midwest’s competitiveness through future-focused energy generation advances that will put us at the center of the global economy. Indiana’s adoption of economically viable new energy innovations will ensure Hoosiers are powering progress and prosperity for decades to come.”

BP is interested in creating energy hubs at its refineries that would produce types of cleaner energy like hydrogen as well as traditional fuels.

"While we haven’t finalized plans yet, we’re excited about the potential to reimagine our existing facilities as low-carbon energy hubs and we’re exploring opportunities for hydrogen and CCS around our refineries, including Whiting," BP Media Relations Manager Christina Audisho said.