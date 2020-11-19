Regional Development Co. exceeded $100 million in loans for first time this year

The Regional Development Co., which administers the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 504 Loan Program for small businesses in Northwest Indiana, has eclipsed $100 million in loans for the first time in its 25-year history.

The Valparaiso-based agency said it helped facilitate more than $150 million in investment, resulting in more than 600 jobs, in Indiana and Illinois last year.

At its annual membership meeting, the RDC announced it had gotten 36 U.S. Small Business Administration loans totaling $21 million in funding to local firms. That included six loans to women-owned businesses, seven to minority-owned businesses and seven to rural businesses.

“Ninety percent financing allows our customers to retain more of their funds for working capital needs, and the long-term fixed interest rate mitigates the risk of increasing payments during the life of the loan,” said Erica Dombey, president and executive director. “Banks benefit from the collateral structure, which allows them to maintain a 50% loan-to-value on the project real estate or equipment. With a 25-year fixed interest rate under 2.5%, this is the best loan for any business owner looking to buy, build or refinance owner-occupied commercial real estate.”