Regional Health Systems expands New Beginnings Clubhouse

Regional Health Systems has expanded its New Beginnings Clubhouse in Merrillville.

The health care system, which provides mental health care, primary health care and addiction treatment services, will be able to serve more patients in the new clubhouse at 107 W. 79th Ave. in Westfield Commons.

“The expanded and renovated building helps New Beginnings Clubhouse increase the number of people it can safely serve and was made possible by the Legacy Foundation and the Indiana Clubhouse Coalition, as well as Regional Health Systems, its fiscal agent,” said Regional Care Group CEO Bill Trowbridge.

The New Beginnings Clubhouse allows people with mental illness to "work together to regain self-worth, purpose and dignity." It helps them with recovery, encouraging them to pursue opportunities in employment, education, friendship and family.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week.

“We are happy to support the expansion of the New Beginnings Clubhouse,” Legacy Foundation President and CEO Kelly Anoe said. “Through this grant, more members will be able to participate in meaningful programming and mental health services, which is vital to our community.”

Members manage the New Beginnings Clubhouse like a business and not a treatment center. The idea is to give them work that provides a sense of meaning.

"Expanding the physical size of the building was a necessary first step towards growing our Clubhouse community,” New Beginnings Clubhouse Program Director Josh Melko said. “It not only brought us closer to financial sustainability, but it also allowed us to reach out to more people in our community who were feeling isolated by their mental illness. We want them to know they are not alone."