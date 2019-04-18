PORTAGE — A plan envisioning Northwest Indiana's next three decades is available for public comment, with four meetings next week offering a first-hand opportunity to interact with representatives of the organization responsible for it, the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission.
The NWI 2050 plan begins at a macro level, with overviews of the three-county Region that focus on NIRPC's statutory areas of concern: transportation, the environment and economic development. The plan concludes at a micro level, with procedures for evaluating the variety of projects eligible for the federal funding NIRPC oversees.
The 2050 plan focuses on creating a "connected, renewed, united, vibrant" Northwest Indiana. Under each of those four themes it collects a variety of data, with text and graphics detailing traffic patterns, population density and characteristics, brownfields and air quality, among a variety of other subjects.
The plan imagines three potential futures under each theme, considering current challenges, including a stagnating population, and future challenges, including climate change, as well as advantages like Lake Michigan and proximity to Chicago.
"We understand that planning over a 30-year time period does involve a lot of speculation," Mitch Barloga said during a presentation to NIRPC's Executive Committee Thursday. But he said enough information on trends like automobile automation exists to project into the future, and to create performance metrics to evaluate progress.
The evaluation procedures the plan details yielded a draft 2020-2024 Transportation Improvement Program, an amendable list of projects NIRPC plans to fund over the coming five-year period, and informs the agency's two-year Unified Planning Work Program, which details NIRPC's activities and financial plans.
"Those are the three federal documents that we are required as (a Metropolitan Planning Organization) to produce," NIRPC Executive Director Ty Warner said. "There's a high level of importance to those things."
The 2050 plan's associated 2020-2024 Transportation Improvement Program, or TIP, lists the hundreds of regional projects with the potential for some degree of federal funding. The 2050 plan and TIP are available online at www.nirpc.org by clicking on the link under the "News" header. Public comments are being sought on both documents through April 30. In addition to next week's public meetings, comments can be submitted on the website.
NIRPC members are scheduled to vote on the NWI 2050 plan and 2020-2024 TIP on May 16.