For your information

The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission will hold four public meetings from April 22 through 25 regarding its draft NWI 2050 plan. Each meeting begins with an open house at 6 p.m., followed by a public hearing at 7 p.m. Days and locations are:

• Monday, Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave., Hammond

• Tuesday, Indiana University Northwest, Anderson Library, 3400 Broadway, Gary

• Wednesday, Ivy Tech Community College, Student Affairs Room, SAMP 200, 3714 Franklin St. , Michigan City

• Thursday, Valparaiso University, 1600 Chapel Drive, Helge Center Multipurpose Room, Valparaiso