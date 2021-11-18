 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Region's construction industry raises $25,000 for charity
urgent

Region's construction industry raises $25,000 for charity

Region's construction industry raises $25,000 for charity

The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable's recent Hard Hat Charity Golf Outing raised $25,000 for local charities.

 Provided

Northwest Indiana's construction industry recently donated $25,000 to local charitable causes, such as job training, youth services and STEM education.

The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable's recent Hard Hat Charity Golf Outing drew 300 golfers from more than 50 companies. The annual fundraiser raised $25,000 in funds that will be donated to community programs, including Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Kids Chance of Indiana, Tradewinds Services, Boys and Girls Club and the Challenger Learning Center at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable, the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council and the Construction Advancement Foundation staged the event. Attendees included high-level representatives from some of the region’s largest construction and industrial firms.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

“On behalf of my fellow golf committee members, we’d like to say that we’re blown away by the generosity shown by our guest companies at this year’s outing. Thanks to their support, these incredible nonprofits are able to take their missions and programming further, positively impacting even more Hoosier families. We thank all of our attendees and applaud their kindness,” said NWIBRT Golf Committee Vice-Chairman Ryan Reithel, from IBEW #697.

Next year's NWIBRT Hard Hat Charity Golf Outing is scheduled for Sept. 16, 2022. Anyone interested in signing up should call 219-226-0300 or visit nwibrt.org/golf-outing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Supply woes to weigh on holiday ad spending

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts