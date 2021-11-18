Region's construction industry raises $25,000 for charity

Northwest Indiana's construction industry recently donated $25,000 to local charitable causes, such as job training, youth services and STEM education.

The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable's recent Hard Hat Charity Golf Outing drew 300 golfers from more than 50 companies. The annual fundraiser raised $25,000 in funds that will be donated to community programs, including Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Kids Chance of Indiana, Tradewinds Services, Boys and Girls Club and the Challenger Learning Center at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond.

The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable, the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council and the Construction Advancement Foundation staged the event. Attendees included high-level representatives from some of the region’s largest construction and industrial firms.

“On behalf of my fellow golf committee members, we’d like to say that we’re blown away by the generosity shown by our guest companies at this year’s outing. Thanks to their support, these incredible nonprofits are able to take their missions and programming further, positively impacting even more Hoosier families. We thank all of our attendees and applaud their kindness,” said NWIBRT Golf Committee Vice-Chairman Ryan Reithel, from IBEW #697.