Region's factories thrived in 2021 amid record steel prices, recovering demand

Lake County Economic Alliance President and CEO Karen Lauerman called it "the first panel building in the city of East Chicago in the modern era," saying it would "breath new life into the city" and bring back state-of-the-art manufacturing or logistics to Northwest Indiana and a corner of East Chicago that has sat vacant for years."

The proposed East Chicago Logistics Center, dubbed Project Phoenix by economic development officials, also promised to bring a three-million-square-foot industrial center that could bring up to 4,000 jobs and $200 million in investment, along with a 200-acre nature preserve to a long-polluted site in East Chicago. The planned redevelopment near the former West Calumet Housing Complex, which was evacuated because of concerns about lead poisoning, would start with a one-million-square-foot building that would be the largest new industrial building in Northwest Indiana.

DLC eyed a 140,000-square-foot built-to-suit industrial building at the site of the former Ultra in Highland.

Though conditions have improved and new investment is flowing in, challenges still lay ahead for the highly cyclical manufacturing sector in Northwest Indiana, Pollak said.