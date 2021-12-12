Region's factories thrived in 2021 amid record steel prices, recovering demand

In 2021, the manufacturing sector rebounded from the coronavirus pandemic that laid it low a year earlier.
Steelmakers saw record prices and profits. Crude oil prices bounced back, benefiting the BP Whiting Refinery as the oil giant started funneling money back to shareholders via stock buybacks. Manufacturers like T & B Tube and Alliance Steel in Gary were hiring again.
But the pandemic continued to have lingering after-effects. Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch had to repeatedly shut down and lay off all its workers because of a global semiconductor shortage that stretched late into the year.
The effects of the widespread automotive production disruption were widely apparent at half-empty car lots across the Region. New car dealers at first stocked up on as many used cars as they could hoover up but stopped and waited for new inventory to replenish after used vehicle prices skyrocketed to all-time highs.
Whether car parts, steel or other products, manufacturing remains one of the economic pillars and largest employers in Northwest Indiana, Indiana University Northwest Assistant Professor of Economics Micah Pollak said.
"Manufacturing has not fully recovered from the effects of the pandemic but continues to improve. At the start of 2021, employment in manufacturing was down 1,800 jobs, or 5.2% from the previous January," he said. "Since then, employment has risen with manufacturing adding a net total of 800 jobs. Despite this growth, employment in both sectors remains below pre-pandemic levels."
STRONG YEAR FOR STEEL
Widespread layoffs took place in the manufacturing sector in 2020, with the Region losing about 7.5%, or 2,700, of its factory jobs in April after shutdowns were imposed to stop the spread of the deadly virus. But manufacturers were hiring in 2021, including big steelmakers like U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs.
The Cleveland-based iron ore company, which became North America's largest flat-rolled producer of steel by buying out its customers, entered Northwest Indiana in a big way after buying ArcelorMittal USA's steel mills in 2020. It started taking job applications early in the year and also investing in its mills in Burns Harbor and East Chicago.
Swollen in size after the acquisitions, the steelmaker posted record profits in 2021 as steel prices soared, raking in $1.3 billion in the third quarter. Hot-rolled steel prices hit a new record in September amid a recovering economy, improving demand and the latest wave of industry consolidation that left steelmakers with a lot more negotiating leverage over customers like automakers.
Hot-rolled coil prices peaked at $1,995 a ton in September previous record of $1,070 a ton in the summer of 2008, when the United States was still exporting steel to China, according to Steel Market Update. Prices were about 140% higher than the average for most of the year.
Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel also pulled in record profits, bringing in a record $2 billion in the third quarter.
Workers shared the wealth. U.S. Steel paid out record profit-sharing bonuses of $9,400 per worker after turning a then-record quarterly profit of $2 billion in the second quarter.
Though riding high, U.S. Steel suffered some local operations woes in Northwest Indiana. The Midwest Plant in Portage suffered two spills in two weeks in the Burns Waterway that flows into Lake Michigan. The spills shut down Indiana Dunes National Park beaches and forced Indiana-American to temporarily shut down the Ogden Dunes water treatment facility as Lake Michigan is a source of drinking water for millions of people across greater Chicagoland.
U.S. Steel shut down its rolling mills as environmental agencies investigated an oily sheen and earlier an orange discharge of iron.
The Region's steelmakers invested in cleaning up their act. U.S. Steel worked on carbon capture and hydrogen projects that could help it significantly lower its carbon emissions. The steelmaker is working on cutting greenhouse gases by 20% by 2030 and trying to become net-zero to minimize its impact on climate change by 2050.
Cleveland-Cliffs slashed its greenhouse gas emissions to 32.2 million metric tons last year, down 19% from 39.8 million metric tons in 2019 and from 44.2 million metric tons in 2016. The Ohio-based steelmaker worked on adopting carbon capture technology in Burns Harbor as it sought to reduce emissions by emissions by 25% by 2030 as compared to 2017.
The largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America invested in its blast furnaces in Burns Harbor and East Chicago, where it invested $100 million in the No. 7 Blast Furnace. It modernized the largest blast furnace in the Western Hemisphere so it could use more hot-briquetted feedstock, which is far less carbon-intensive than the iron ore traditionally burned in blast furnaces.
INDUSTRIAL-SECTOR CONSTRUCTION BOOMING
Northwest Indiana trade unions again lead the nation in industrial man hours while working on such massive projects along the Lake Michigan lakeshore.
"We do more industrial man hours than anyone in the country," Northwestern Indiana Building & Construction Trades Council Business Manager Randy Palmateer told The Times of Northwest Indiana in August. "We put in more industrial man hours than New York, Boston, the East Coast or the West Coast. A lot of people don't understand that."
Investment dollars also flowed in from outside sources as industrial development continued throughout the Region.
Chicago-based developer The Missner Group broke ground in October on an industrial building project valued at $19 million to $22 million at the site of the former Edward Valve Plant after extensive environmental remediation. It's building a 249,000-square-foot building at 4400 Homerlee Ave. that could bring up to 1,500 jobs to East Chicago.
Lake County Economic Alliance President and CEO Karen Lauerman called it "the first panel building in the city of East Chicago in the modern era," saying it would "breath new life into the city" and bring back state-of-the-art manufacturing or logistics to Northwest Indiana and a corner of East Chicago that has sat vacant for years."
The proposed East Chicago Logistics Center, dubbed Project Phoenix by economic development officials, also promised to bring a three-million-square-foot industrial center that could bring up to 4,000 jobs and $200 million in investment, along with a 200-acre nature preserve to a long-polluted site in East Chicago. The planned redevelopment near the former West Calumet Housing Complex, which was evacuated because of concerns about lead poisoning, would start with a one-million-square-foot building that would be the largest new industrial building in Northwest Indiana.
DLC eyed a 140,000-square-foot built-to-suit industrial building at the site of the former Ultra in Highland.
Though conditions have improved and new investment is flowing in, challenges still lay ahead for the highly cyclical manufacturing sector in Northwest Indiana, Pollak said.
"As we enter the year 2022, I’m optimistic we will see the economic effects of the pandemic continue to fade and the Northwest Indiana economy stabilize and even grow above pre-pandemic levels," he said. "However, I don’t think we will ever see a 'return to normal' for many businesses. The pandemic has fundamentally altered both how firms operate and what makes a job attractive for workers."