Region's haunted houses drawing fright seekers this Halloween season

Fright seekers have again been lining up outside the Region’s haunted houses, waiting for zombies, ghouls, deranged killers and a demented 8-foot-tall bunny to pop up suddenly behind them.

Some of Northwest Indiana’s biggest haunts like Reaper’s Realm in Hammond and Tour of Terror in Hobart closed during the pandemic.

But spine-tingling frights still abound in the Region this spooky season. Haunted Hills Hospital in Hobart, Criminally Insane in the Old Sheriff’s House in Crown Point, the Haunted Forest in Cedar Lake, the Family Friendly Haunted House at Elzinga Farms in Dyer, the Nightmare at Amish Garden in Lowell and MAACabre Valparaiso still drew crowds looking to shudder with horror.

Most run past Halloween into early November.

“Attendance has been good,” Haunted Hills Hospital Marketing Director Stefen Hutchins. “Customers have been enjoying the additional attractions we have offered, the Sickbilly Sideshow Haunted Attraction and the Fearlab Haunt Experience, as well as our new Hills Hollow Town Square where you can watch old horror movies and play different carnival-style games while you wait for your turn to experience the haunted houses.”

The insane asylum-themed haunted house moved from Lake Station to the much larger former Ringo’s Golf Center at 7611 E. Lincoln Highway in Hobart last year. It now has twice as much space on a 7.5-acre site.

It’s grown so much it added parking at the Deep River Waterpark, offering a shuttle bus down the road.

“Haunted Hills Hospital is growing,” Creative Director Justin Hill said. “It’s no longer just the one haunted house. It’s now a scream park.”

Haunted Hills Hospital brought back the Mayhem Midway and added a new gaming area.

“This season, we have worked to make your experience at Haunted Hills an all-night event,” Hutchins said. “We are continuing the plan we started with our five-minute escape room experiences, tarot card reader, and even more carnival-style games and a place to relax while you wait for the terror to begin.”

It switched to a virtual queue so people no longer have to wait in line and can instead roam the grounds.

“You’ll be able to enjoy our escape rooms, our games in the square, learn your future from the dark mirror tarot card readers or experience the Hills Hollow scare zone area with music, some of the scariest patients Hills Hospital has to offer and photo ops to get you ready for what waits inside,” he said. “There will also be food and Souvenir Vendors offering various products to our guests in the Mayhem Midway.”

The MAACabre Charity Haunted Attraction at the MAAC Foundation drew big crowds this month. They navigated 25 rooms in a course that benefited first responder training.

The MAAC partnered with Bogathy Fright Production in Cedar Lake to turn its training campus in Valparaiso into a haunted house over the past two weekends. It completed its run on Saturday.

“We raised $22,895 to support First Responder Training as a result of this effort,” President Celina A. Weatherwax said. “We had over 1,000 people come thru and most everyone looked forward to the fear elements of the haunt and phobia experiences including spiders. Many conversations were had in regards to being scared of clowns, too.”