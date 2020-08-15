Region's heavy industry collectively lost more than $20 billion in brutal second quarter

"The automotive industry accounts for 20% of steel and it's a much bigger percentage with the integrated mills that are the prime suppliers of automotive-grade steel," he said. "The impact on pipe and tube also has been terrible with a dramatic fall in the price of oil, partly because of the virus and partly because of overproduction."

The tin businesses has been a bright spot for the steel industry as people have stocked up on canned vegetables during the pandemic. But that's only a fraction of the overall steel business.

"People here are rarely going out to shop for food so they're buying a lot of canned fruit and vegetables," he said. "It's one of the better areas for steel but the tin industry is so small it almost doesn't count. It's something like 2% of the business."

Rising automotive production has helped out the steelmakers, Bradford said.

"The automotive numbers are starting to look better," he said. "There was a period between when they started up the plants and the plants started to chew up a lot of the steel since they had some inventory left over from before they shut down."

Steelmakers have been operating at little over 50% capacity nationwide, but steel capacity utilization has slowly but surely been creeping back up. It's now over 60%.