Region's industry looking to lower carbon emissions: 'If we don't manage this correctly, we could create a disaster'

Cleveland-Cliffs has been looking to reduce carbon emissions by 25% by 2030. It recently invested $100 million to partly reline the No. 7 Blast Furnace at its Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago. Vice President of Government Relations Patrick Bloom said that would allow it to use more hot-briquetted iron there.

"As a feedstock, it's 50% less carbon-intensive than traditional iron," he said. "The $1 billion we spent on the new Toledo HBI plant was a down payment on decarbonization. We use almost all of it internally, including at our mills in Indiana Harbor and Burns Harbor and our electric arc furnaces. We're also injecting more natural gas into furnaces."

Cleveland-Cliffs also is buying a ferrous recycling company that will let it recycle more scrap metal during steelmaking, Bloom said.

"We'll be able to stretch the production of metal further as we reach our decarbonization goals," he said.

The BP Whiting Refinery plans to refine more biofuels as the company aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Vice President of Refining Donnie Brown said. BP plans to retain and retain its workers during the transition.