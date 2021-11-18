Region's industry looking to lower carbon emissions: 'If we don't manage this correctly, we could create a disaster'

HAMMOND — Northwest Indiana's heavy industry is looking to slash carbon emissions while remaining major hubs of economic activity and minimizing the impact on workers and contractors.
Representatives from the BP Whiting Refinery, Cleveland-Cliffs, NIPSCO and Hammond Group outlined their plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce's 16thannual Business Expo at the Dynasty Banquet Center in Hammond Thursday. Companies have been investing in newer, cleaner technologies as the world grapples with the threat of climate change.
"We just broke ground on the largest solar plant east of the Mississippi," NIPSCO Director of Strategy and Risk Integration Fred Gomos said. "But we need to make sure people aren't left behind during the transition. We have to do it in an affordable way because we're all stuck with the tab."
The Merrillville-based utility is moving away from coal, which long was its main fuel for electricity generation.
"I think we recognize coal is at the end of its journey," he said. "Chemically speaking, natural gas has displaced coal. Gas plants are more efficient. Some modeling scenarios leave coal entirely out of the footprint by 2030. There could be a baseline level of coal left if there's carbon capture and sequestration where you can sequester it in the ground. But it's never going to be near its highest peak again."
Cleveland-Cliffs has been looking to reduce carbon emissions by 25% by 2030. It recently invested $100 million to partly reline the No. 7 Blast Furnace at its Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago. Vice President of Government Relations Patrick Bloom said that would allow it to use more hot-briquetted iron there.
"As a feedstock, it's 50% less carbon-intensive than traditional iron," he said. "The $1 billion we spent on the new Toledo HBI plant was a down payment on decarbonization. We use almost all of it internally, including at our mills in Indiana Harbor and Burns Harbor and our electric arc furnaces. We're also injecting more natural gas into furnaces."
Cleveland-Cliffs also is buying a ferrous recycling company that will let it recycle more scrap metal during steelmaking, Bloom said.
"We'll be able to stretch the production of metal further as we reach our decarbonization goals," he said.
The BP Whiting Refinery plans to refine more biofuels as the company aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Vice President of Refining Donnie Brown said. BP plans to retain and retain its workers during the transition.
"Time is of the essence," he said. "If we don't manage this correctly, we could create a disaster. But we're just shifting forms of energy. There will still be plenty of energy to produce. Demand keeps going up."
