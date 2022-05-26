Region's John Brett wins Gary Memorial Medal

Region resident John Brett, CEO of ArcelorMittal North America, was awarded what's billed as "the steel industry's highest honor."

Brett, who lives in Schererville, received the Gary Memorial Medal at the American Iron and Steel Institute's general meeting in Washington D.C. He's a former chairman of the AISI board of directors who has served in various roles over the years on the board of the trade association representing the U.S. steel industry.

The Gary Memorial Award is named after Judge Elbert Gary, who helped found U.S. Steel in 1901 and its flagship Gary Works steel mill in 1906. The city of Gary was named after the judge from Wheaton, Illinois, who brought together J. P. Morgan, Andrew Carnegie and Charles M. Schwab to start the steel giant that became the world's first billion-dollar corporation and one of the pillars of the Northwest Indiana economy.

The award was given to Brett “for his exceptional leadership, strategic thinking and commitment to advancing public policy issues critical to the future of the steel industry; for his passion, energy and drive in leading the Institute through a dynamic, challenging period — with a global pandemic, and economic and national security in the forefront; and, for his dedication to amplifying our industry’s voice and our commitment to a sustainable economy with steel as the solution of choice.“

Leon Topalian, president and CEO of Nucor and current AISI chairman, said Brett was dedicated to the U.S. steel industry.

“I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honor than John," he said. "He is a tremendous leader and outspoken advocate for the steel industry. John’s breadth of industry insight and tremendous understanding of the global marketplace have been critical for AISI and our members during a pivotal time for the steel industry."

