Region's manufacturing sector grapples with COVID-19 and its repercussions

As demand cratered, ArcelorMittal idled Blast Furnace #4 at its Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago after having idled Blast Furnace #3 there last fall. U.S. Steel idled idling two tubular plants in Texas and Ohio after gas prices plunged in response to travel restrictions, laying off up to 850 workers in those states. ArcelorMittal then blew down the Cleveland #6 blast furnace, leaving it with just four blast furnaces running in the United States in early April as steel capacity utilization nationwide plummeted to just over 50%. Production at the BP Whiting Refinery plunged to just 70% after crude oil prices at one point fell below $0 a barrel and gas prices fell below $2 a gallon.

Then the layoffs started to hit, first with probationary workers with fewer than two years experience at ArcelorMittal's steel mills in Northwest Indiana. ArcelorMittal warned the Indiana Department of Workforce Development in April it would lay off up 962 steelworkers in Lake and Porter counties, at least until demand improved. U.S. Steel announced it would lay off up to 6,500 steelworkers nationwide, or nearly a third of its North American workforce of 16,000 employees. Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel warned the state of Indiana it would temporarily lay off up to 3,765 workers at Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage. And BP declared in June it would permanently reduce its headcount by 10,000 workers worldwide, including at the BP Whiting Refinery, as it looked to reduce its carbon impact to net zero by 2050 while diversifying its energy production to include more renewables.