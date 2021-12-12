Region's retail sector rebounds save for big-box stores: 'It was a very strong year'

"Looking at Schererville alone, we saw Chick-Fil-A enter the market, Longhorn under construction and Olive Garden starting to remodel the former Old Country Buffet building in just the last couple of months," McDermott said. "The Broadway corridor in Crown Point has really taken off this year with multiple new buildings ranging from 109th down to Summit. Valparaiso continued to grow with development and new retail and concepts entering the market."

Big box growth was slow, he said, with vacancies persisting.

"There are a few boxes above 40,000 square feet available in the Highland/Schererville area and then the mall area in Hobart also has some that have stayed vacant for multiple years at this point," McDermott said. "I think we will see some redevelopment of the bigger boxes into smaller 10,000-15,000 square-foot spaces similar to the old Menards in Schererville."

A major challenge is available inventory of smaller spaces, McDermott said.