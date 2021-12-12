Region's retail sector rebounds save for big-box stores: 'It was a very strong year'

Northwest Indiana's retail sector bounced back from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021 as vaccines were rolled out, infection rates slowed and public restrictions were lifted.
David Lasser with Merrillville-based Commercial In-Sites said the year was "overall generally good" for the retail industry in the Calumet Region.
"We represent very few retail vacancies presently due to the strong market," he said. "New construction retail development is following the residential growth areas. Big-box department stores are facing the strongest headwinds with so much of a shift towards e-commerce."
The industry has been recovering well from the coronavirus pandemic, "but issues continue to linger," Lasser said.
"Supply chain issues are a tough aspect to follow the COVID disruption," he said. "Restaurants and retail need staffing back to normal levels to truly regain their footing."
Brett McDermott, co-founder and senior vice president of Latitude Commercial in Crown Point, said 2021 "was a very strong year."
"The trend seemed to be a lot of activity, smaller inventory, rising prices and labor challenges. We saw a lot of leasing activity, sales and construction start in the year," he said.
"Looking at Schererville alone, we saw Chick-Fil-A enter the market, Longhorn under construction and Olive Garden starting to remodel the former Old Country Buffet building in just the last couple of months," McDermott said. "The Broadway corridor in Crown Point has really taken off this year with multiple new buildings ranging from 109th down to Summit. Valparaiso continued to grow with development and new retail and concepts entering the market."
Big box growth was slow, he said, with vacancies persisting.
"There are a few boxes above 40,000 square feet available in the Highland/Schererville area and then the mall area in Hobart also has some that have stayed vacant for multiple years at this point," McDermott said. "I think we will see some redevelopment of the bigger boxes into smaller 10,000-15,000 square-foot spaces similar to the old Menards in Schererville."
A major challenge is available inventory of smaller spaces, McDermott said.
"In the more popular retail markets like Schererville, Merrillville/Hobart, Valparaiso and now Crown Point, it’s really difficult to find spaces. We aren’t seeing much turnover and when it does occur, there is a bidding war of tenants," he said. "As an example, we had a tenant close their doors in the heart of the Schererville market. Within one week of being on the market, we received four offers to lease the space. Another trend we are seeing is rising rates in the retail corridors both on existing space, and obviously new construction. We are seeing some of the highest rates I’ve seen in 12 years in some of the more popular retail markets."
The tight labor market also has been affecting retailers.
"The biggest challenge in my opinion right now is staffing, and we are seeing it everywhere," McDermott said. "Many of the retail/restaurant concepts are holding off new stores and locations due to this issue. We see it every day, whether it be a coffee QSR closing their lobby and doing drive thru only or a restaurant doing carry-out only, it is affecting everybody, and particularly their growth. I think this will be the biggest trend to watch in 2022 and beyond, as this has the potential to really affect our continued growth and could potentially lead to more closures."
PANDEMIC CAUSES LABOR MARKET DISRUPTION
The retail trade sector remains vital to Northwest Indiana's economy, Indiana University Northwest Assistant Professor of Economics Micah Pollak said. It and the manufacturing industry account for more than one of every four jobs in Northwest Indiana, a share of the market that has not changed in more than a decade.
Retail has not fully recovered from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Pollak said. 2020 was an "extremely challenging year" for retail, in which Northwest Indiana retail stores lost 4,800 jobs in April, a precipitous plunge of 15%. Region retailers recovered 65% of the jobs lost but were still down 1,700 jobs or 5.3% in 2020.
But as vaccination rates grew, life returned to normal and consumer demand picked up, conditions improved, Pollak said.
Employment in the retail industry was down 1,400 jobs or 4.3% year-over-year at the start of 2021. Retail has since added 400 more jobs in Northwest Indiana but remained below pre-pandemic levels.
"First, the pandemic created unexpected challenges for many businesses. Most firms found ways to adapt their operations and remain in business; however, some were either unable or unwilling to adapt and have closed their doors," Pollak said. "While profitability has mostly stabilized now, there is still an absence of firms in many areas that remains to be filled."
Retail also suffered because of the "Great Reassessment of Work" taking place across America, Pollak said. Help wanted signs were everywhere. Many stores had stacks of job applications on the counter. Few turned out to job fairs.
Many retailers were forced to reduce hours, close for more days or otherwise adjust operations amid widespread staffing shortages.
"As workers re-evaluate their career choices in response to the pandemic, firms are struggling to attract workers to jobs that do not pay enough, or do not provide good benefits or opportunities for career growth," Pollak said. "Many firms will be forced to either find ways to make their jobs more attractive or else operate with fewer workers."
E-COMMERCE CHALLENGES CONTINUE
Brick-and-mortar retailers in the Calumet Region have faced challenges for years, with the rise of e-commerce. Amazon opened a second Northwest Indiana distribution center in Ameriplex at the Crossroads in Merrillville. The online retail giant, which already had a distribution hub off Interstate 65 in Gary, also further expanded its network of lockers across Region, so customers could pick up orders at gas stations, convenience stores, the River Oaks Center and the Schererville Whole Foods.
Department and big-box stores suffered. Macy's announced in January it would close 45 more stores nationally. Stock + Field, formerly known as Big R, filed for bankruptcy and closed all its stores, including its Michigan City location, before a new owner acquired and revived the company and its 25 stores across the Midwest.
Christopher & Banks, a suburban Minneapolis-based retailer that specializes in clothes for women, also went bankrupt, closing more than 400 stores nationwide, including at the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets mall and the Crossroads Shopping Center in Schererville, which just opened months earlier.
Disney decided to close a fifth of its Disney Stores nationwide as it pivoted more to online commerce, shuttering its longstanding store in the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Northwest Indiana also lost Family Video, which fell victim to the proliferation of streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+ Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Crackle, HBO Max and Disney+. The video rental store, which once had 700 locations and 10,000 employees across the country, rolled the end credits on its last remaining Northwest Indiana locations in Dyer, Valparaiso, Highland, Hobart and LaPorte as it went out of business.
Northwest Indiana lost 10 bank branches as banks closed a record 3,324 brick-and-mortar branches across the United States, largely as a result of a generational shift to online and digital banking, according to the business intelligence data service S&P Global Market Intelligence. Chase, First Midwest and others shuttered brick-and-mortar locations as the number of banks in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Newton, Starke and Pulaski counties shrank from 257 branches a year prior to 247 branches last year.
The Calumet Region's malls also struggled. The Southlake Mall went into foreclosure and went up for auction but remained under the same management. Another anchor, Dick's Sporting Goods, departed, moving across the street to a more visible location on U.S. 30. The Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City — home to outlet stores of leading retailers like Brooks Brothers, Kate Spade New York, and Le Creuset — suffered about 20% vacancy in 2021, as compared to a 99% occupancy rate in 2015 and a 93% occupancy rate during the Great Recession.
The market was so weak developers considered tearing down the former Ultra that sat vacant on Indianapolis Boulevard in Highland since 2017. New owner DLC, which also manages the Crossroads Shopping Center in Schererville, considered converting the 12.5-acre space into a business park that could include light industrial or logistics businesses.
So few potential tenants stepped forward to take over the former warehouse big-box store that a developer looked at razing the existing structure and building a 140,000-square-foot built-to-suit industrial site.
But new stores also opened across the Region despite the coronavirus pandemic. Major additions to the Region's retail scene include Restaurant Depot in Griffith and America's Antique Mall in Highland. Chick-fil-A drew long lines to Schererville, Portillo's scouted sites in the Tri-Town and Sonic Drive-In and other new businesses flocked to Crown Point's new Beacon Hill development along a fast-growing stretch of Broadway.
Conditions should continue to improve, especially for retailers, Pollak said, though labor market and supply chain issues pose immediate challenges.
"As we enter the holiday season, retail firms face the double challenge of trying to expand their workforce enough to meet holiday demand in a tight labor market as well as potential supply chain issues making it difficult to keep shelves stocked," he said.