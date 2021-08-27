Region's top builders honored at Construction Awards Banquet

Northwest Indiana's top builders took home honors at the recent Construction Awards Banquet.

More than 60 firms were recognized for project outcomes, high-level performance and workplace safety that exceeded national averages.

The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable and the Portage-based Construction Advancement Foundation jointly held the annual awards ceremony. They recognized a variety of projects, contractors and companies, including for excellence in safety standards and innovation.

“As an industry, Northwest Indiana construction has been evolving rapidly. Builders are consistently facing new challenges with a determination to succeed, and we’re proud of them,” said Dewey Pearman, executive director of CAF.

NIPSCO, U.S. Steel, Cargill and many other major employers from across the Calumet Region were on hand for the awards ceremony. Past winners have included some of the largest construction projects in Northwest Indiana, including the $4.2 billion modernization of the BP Whiting Refinery, which was converted to process more crude oil from the oil sands region in Canada.