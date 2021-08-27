Region's top builders honored at Construction Awards Banquet

Northwest Indiana's top builders took home honors at the recent Construction Awards Banquet.
More than 60 firms were recognized for project outcomes, high-level performance and workplace safety that exceeded national averages.
The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable and the Portage-based Construction Advancement Foundation jointly held the annual awards ceremony. They recognized a variety of projects, contractors and companies, including for excellence in safety standards and innovation.
“As an industry, Northwest Indiana construction has been evolving rapidly. Builders are consistently facing new challenges with a determination to succeed, and we’re proud of them,” said Dewey Pearman, executive director of CAF.
NIPSCO, U.S. Steel, Cargill and many other major employers from across the Calumet Region were on hand for the awards ceremony. Past winners have included some of the largest construction projects in Northwest Indiana, including the $4.2 billion modernization of the BP Whiting Refinery, which was converted to process more crude oil from the oil sands region in Canada.
“Many companies seized every opportunity they could last year, and we’re proud of what they’ve accomplished. Companies took a hard look at their safety protocols and found ways to make the necessary adjustments, while still coming up with new ways to keep people protected from construction hazards,” said NWIBRT Safety Committee Chair and Cargill Health & Safety Manager Rick A. Foor.
Solid Platforms Inc. was named Contractor of the Year, and Valdes Engineering Co. was named Company of the Year. NIPSCO and Cargill won Owner Excellence in Leadership, while Falk PLI Engineering and Surveying took home the Innovation Award.
Outstanding Craft Persons Safety Leader Awards went to Brian Mielczarek with Barton Malow; Jason Hatch with BMWC Constructors Inc.; Jason Hayes with Cargill; Mitchel Porter with Cargill; Jim Jones with CORE Construction; Drago Popovic with DLZ Industrial; Laura Asher with Fluor Constructors; Dan Marin with Graycor; Kevin Cooper with Korellis Roofing Inc.; Lance Fuller with Milestone Contractors L.P.; Dane Yagelski with Milestone Contractors L.P.; Tobias Sepulveda with Petrochem Insulation Inc.; Jesse Johnson with Sargent Electric Co.; Jeff Miller with Sargent Electric Co.; John Tuskan with Sargent Electric Co.; Blaine Brooks with SEI Solutions LLC; Bryan Towner with Solid Platforms Inc.; Paul Armstrong with Superior Construction; Mike Klemp with Superior Construction; John Webber with The Pangere Corp.; Dennis Nowaczyk with Tonn & Blank Construction; and Chris Baccino with Valdes Engineering Co.
Certificates of Appreciation were given to Rick Foor with Cargill; Patrick Johnson with Pekron Consulting Inc.; Jim Arendas with Construction Advancement Foundation; Kaley Kostelnik with Total Safety U.S. Inc.; Scott DelRio with Brock Industrial Services; Brian Fordon with Valdes Engineering Co.; Pete Engelbert with K2 Industrial Services Inc.; and Shoji Nakayama with Purdue University Northwest.
Recognition Awards were conferred upon Continental Electric Co.; EMCOR Hyre Electric Co. of IN; Executive Construction Inc.; Hasse Construction Co. Inc.; M.J. Electric LLC; Morrison Construction Co.; Rieth-Riley Construction; Superior Construction; and Tonn and Blank Construction LLC.
Achievement Award went to Amex Nooter LLC; AMS Mechanical Systems; BMWC Constructors Inc.; Falk PLI Engineering and Surveying; Fluor Constructors – Suncoke; Hard Rock Concrete Cutters Inc.; Hayes Mechanical; Meade Industries; Mersino Dewatering; Nooter Construction Co.; Sargent Electric Co.; and Superior Engineering LLC.
Excellence Awards were given to ACMS Group; Advanced Engineering Services; ATC Group Services LLC; Brock Industrial Services LLC; Fluor Constructors; Cargill; Luse Thermal Technologies; Meccon Industries Inc.; Middough Inc.; N.A. Logan Inc.; One Way Safety; Orbital Engineering Inc.; Petrochem Insulation; R.J. Mycka Inc.; Solid Platforms Inc.; Stevenson Crane Service Inc.; The Ross Group Inc.; Total Mill Services Inc.; Total Safety US Inc.; and Valdes Engineering Co..
CAF named The Pagene Corp. its Commercial Contractor of the Year; Hasse Construction the Industrial Contractor of the Year; Hampton Ironworks Inc. Specialty Contractor of the Year; DLZ Industrial Professional and Engineering Services Contractor of the Year; and Superior Construction Co. its Highway Contractor of the Year.
Industrial/Capital Project of the Year went to Hasse Construction Co. Inc. for NIPSCO Black Start; while Commercial Project of the Year was conferred on Tonn & Blank Construction LLC for Franciscan Beacon.
Berglund Construction won Public Works Project of the Year for the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building at Purdue University Northwest. Jon Gilmore, president and CEO of Tonn & Blank Construction LLC, won the Excellence in Professional Development Award.
