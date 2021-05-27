Relative carries on longtime Larry's Barber Shop in downtown Crown Point after Larry's death

Lawrence "Larry" Hine, better known as Larry the Barber, was a longtime institution in historic downtown Crown Point.

As the owner of Larry's Barber Shop just south of the Old Courthouse Square for 60 years, he cut the hair of and chatted up generations of Region residents, dispensing wisdom and quips like "hair today, gone tomorrow" while giving customers immaculately precise cuts. He died in January at the age of 80.

His great-niece, Alexandria "Alex" Pampalone, has stepped in to take over the barbershop at 211 S. Main St. and keep his legacy alive.

"Alex became interested in the field thanks to her great uncle," her aunt Joy Lundstrom said. "She first began by training as a hairstylist, but strong feelings kept pulling her toward becoming a barber. After more instruction, she realized her passion."

Pampalone has been cutting and styling men's hair at a barbershop in Lowell for the last four years.

"I really enjoy styling men's hair and making them feel good," she said. "I signed up as as stylist, but what I like is barbering. I feel like I connect more with it."

After Hine died, she knew she needed to carry on the shop, which occupies a building that dates to 1910. She renamed it Uncle Larry's Barbershop in his honor.