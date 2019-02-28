Renewable Dairy Fuels boosts biogas production at Fair Oaks Farms

Renewable Dairy Fuels parent company Amp Americas plans to boost low-carbon biogas production by 30 percent at Fair Oaks Farms, the popular agritourist destination just off Interstate 65 mostly in Newton County.
“We are proud to bolster our production of clean, ultra-low carbon gas that increases our energy independence and substantially reduces greenhouse gas emissions, all while creating economic opportunities for rural communities,” Amp Americas CEO Grant Zimmerman said. “We’ve made revolutionary progress in our carbon reduction and renewable energy efforts, but this is just the tip of the iceberg.”
Renewable Dairy Fuels launched its Fairs Oaks Farms operation in 2011, and it now turns more than 800,000 gallons of manure per day, from more than 20,000 cows, into methane that is compressed into renewable natural gas and shipped out through NIPSCO's pipeline system. It's the second-largest renewable natural gas production facility in the country, after the new Renewable Dairy Fuels' operation that opened in Jasper County in August of 2018.
With the latest expansion, Renewable Dairy Fuels' Fair Oaks operation can produce more than 2.3 million gallons per year of renewable transportation fuel from dairy waste. Between the two operations, Amp Americas will be able to produce 5 million gallons of renewable fuel per year for compressed natural gas fueling stations for the UPS, US Foods and Fair Oaks Farms fleets and Select Milk and Dairy Farmers of America haulers.
Amp Americas now operates 20 CNG filling stations across the country and continues to expand its network to serve long-haul trucking fleets.