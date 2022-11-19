 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
REO Speedwagon to perform in New Buffalo

REO Speedwagon to perform in New Buffalo

REO Speedwagon is pictured.

 Provided

If you can't fight the feeling, you can see REO Speedwagon live at Four Winds New Buffalo's Silver Creek Event Center.

The rock band will perform at 8 p.m. March 24 at 11111 Wilson Road in New Buffalo just across the state line.

"Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon has rocked to the top of the charts with a RIAA-certified 22 million albums sold in the U.S., 40 million around the globe, and a string of worldwide hit singles," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians of Michigan and Indiana said in a press release. "The group’s landmark album, 'Hi Infidelity,' spent 15 weeks in the number one slot and went on to earn nine-times certified platinum sales."

The band started in Champaign, Illinois and went on to enjoy considerable mainstream success. It's been enshrined in the Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Joliet. It's known for hits like “Keep On Loving You,” “In Your Letter,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Take It On the Run,” “Time For Me To Fly,” "I Do Wanna Know," "One Lonely Night," "Don't Let Him Go," "Keep the Fire Burning" and “Roll With The Changes."

REO Speedwagon has performed with many acts like the Beach Boys, Styx, Pat Benetar, Chicago, Def Leppard, Telsa, .38 Special and Pitbull. It's also taken the stage at Hammond's Festival of the Lakes.

The current lineup consists of Cronin, Bruce Hall on bass, Neal Doughty on keyboards, Dave Amato on lead guitar and Bryan Hitt on drums.

Tickets range from $89 to $139.

For more information, call 866-494-6371 or visit fourwindscasino.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

