Reopening of hospital job site postponed

LAPORTE — Construction of the new LaPorte Hospital, suspended last week because of workers being infected with the coronavirus, won’t resume now until at least June 1 as the site is sanitized. The total number of workers infected had risen to 45 by Monday.

Originally, the job, shut down May 19, was scheduled to open back up on Tuesday. But Joe Forsthoffer, a spokesman for the general contractor Robins & Morton of Birmingham, Alabama, said the Memorial Day weekend caused scheduling difficulties in having the site deep cleaned and all of the workers tested as quickly as they had anticipated.

Forsthoffer said SERVPRO of LaPorte County arrived Tuesday and should be finished disinfecting the site on Wednesday.

The shutdown was ordered after four workers exhibiting symptoms and tested positive for the virus. Positive test results soon came back on six more workers exhibiting signs of being sick. As of Monday, Forsthoffer said 45 of the estimated 260 workers on the construction site lately tested positive for the virus.

He said test results on another 59 workers came back negative.

“We’re still awaiting tests and results for many of the individuals who were recently at the job site,” Forsthoffer said Tuesday.