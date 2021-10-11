Rep. Mrvan, Sen. Young, prominent architect and think tank leader to address One Region luncheon

United States Rep. Frank Mrvan and U.S. Sen. Todd Young, along with an architect and a think tank director, will speak at the upcoming One Region annual luncheon.

The speakers will address the future of Northwest Indiana and the Great Lakes region at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Avalon Manor, 3550 Lincoln Highway, Hobart.

Mrvan will deliver remarks to One Region, a nonprofit dedicated to growing the population and household income in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. Then there will be a moderated panel discussion featuring Young; Gordon Gill, founder of Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architects; and Cordell Carter II, executive director of the Aspen Institute Socrates Program. They will discuss the Greater South Shore Initiative to create a "hyper-connected 90-mile advanced technology and research corridor from Chicago to South Bend, producing an emerging innovation ecosystem connected by rail and data."

“We are excited to host this powerful lineup of world-renowned leaders at our luncheon,” said Marie Foster-Bruns, president and CEO of One Region. “In previous years, One Region has brought influential voices to the event, and this year, we have assembled a truly unique panel to share a bold vision for our area.”