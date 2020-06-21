You are the owner of this article.
Repaired Dairy Belle reopening Friday following car crash into Hammond institution
HAMMOND — Ice cream lovers soon will be able to once again purchase their favorite frozen treats at the Dairy Belle.

Nearly one month after a Calumet Avenue traffic collision sent an out-of-control car into the side of the ice cream parlor, punching a hole in the building, knocking out a window and damaging an awning, repairs have been made and the summertime favorite is ready to reopen.

According to the Dairy Belle, the ice cream shop is resuming normal operations at 11 a.m. Friday for both walk-up and drive-thru sales.

The shop then will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week through the summer and fall.

The Dairy Belle, established in Hammond in 1950, also has locations in Schererville and Cedar Lake.

