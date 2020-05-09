Report: BP Whiting Refinery operating at 70% of capacity amid COVID-19 slump

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Production continues to plunge at the BP Whiting Refinery at a time when stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic have forced people to cut back on driving so much that insurance companies have been offering rebates.

The 430,000-barrel-per-day refinery on the Lake Michigan lakeshore, which supplies gasoline to seven Midwestern states, is now operating at about 70%, or 300,000 barrels per day, sources familiar with plant operations told Reuters.

"We do not comment on the daily operations of our facilities," BP spokesperson Sarah Howell said.

Gas prices nationally average $1.75 per gallon because of the sharp drop in demand, but have finally started to tick up again after crude oil prices fell below $0 a gallon.