Residences at Coffee Creek executive director honored for leadership

The staff at the Residences at Coffee Creek Senior Living community in Chesterton recently honored executive director Kaitlynn Redmon with an outstanding leadership award.
“You cannot teach or coach someone to be passionate and care for residents, families, and staff members; it has to be innate to their being,” said Melissa Caldwell, principal of parent company WestShore Senior Living, which manages the retirement community at 2300 Village Point in Chesterton.
Redmon was honored for inspiring staff, keeping her door open, remaining calm during a crisis, and being willing to jump in and help out. Staff presented her with a plaque inscribed with “Where You Lead, Others Follow.”
“Winning an outside award is one thing, but it is even more extraordinary and momentous to have the team you lead every day think so highly of you and want to do something so special, it is just incredible,” Caldwell said. "Your passion and compassion are shining bright."
Director of Sales and Marketing Natalie Reisen said Redmon was so knowledgeable and composed she made staff feel confident that things were under control.
“Does she ever go home? She’s always at work. I can tell she really loves the residents," Reisen said. "I have so much respect for her, I don’t know how she does it every day.”
The Residences at Coffee Creek offers both senior living and memory care in the Coffee Creek mixed-used development by the Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve just off of Ind. 49 and the Indiana Toll Road.
For more information, call 219-921-5200 or visit residencesseniorliving.com.
