Residences at Deer Creek and Coffee Creek to vaccine family of residents and staff

Residences Senior Living soon will start vaccinating the family of residents and staff at Residences at Deer Creek in Schererville and Residences at Coffee Creek in Chesterton.
“We are proud and thrilled to extend the opportunity to schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccines to families of our residents and staff beginning next week,” said Karen Ayresman, executive director of Residences at Deer Creek in Schererville.
It marks another first in Residences Senior Living's efforts to vaccinate everyone at its homes to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The senior living communities started administering two-dose vaccines to residents and staff as early as Jan. 18.
“As a result of our partnership with our pharmacy provider, In Touch Pharmaceuticals, the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine will be offered to those age 18 and older,” Ayresman said.
In Touch also offered the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine to anyone who chose it at the Residences at Deer Creek and the Residences at Coffee Creek.
“In Touch emphasizes that ‘the best vaccine is the one you get,’ and we are so much further ahead of where we were without vaccines," Residences at Coffee Creek Executive Director Kaitlynn Redmon said. "We have been able to restore visits with families in residents’ apartments, get-togethers for lunches such as our Easter BBQ, and residents are enjoying outings with their families and community trips again."
Though residents and staff have been getting vaccinated, both the Residences at Deer Creek and the Residences at Coffee Creek continue to take precautions to stop the spread of disease.
“Social distancing is still a must, but it is so good to see residents once again in our open restaurant dining areas chatting with one another even though they sit at separate tables,” Ayresman said. “Hugs are back in a big way with residents and their families, and it’s lifted the spirits of all of us.”
Vaccine clinics will take place at both senior living facilities the week of April 19. They're open to any family members of residents or staff.
To schedule a shot at Deer Creek in Schererville, call 219-864-0700. To schedule an appointment at Residences at Coffee Creek in Chesterton, call 219.921.5200.
For more information, visit www.residencesseniorliving.com.