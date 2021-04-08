Residences at Deer Creek and Coffee Creek to vaccine family of residents and staff

Residences Senior Living soon will start vaccinating the family of residents and staff at Residences at Deer Creek in Schererville and Residences at Coffee Creek in Chesterton.

“We are proud and thrilled to extend the opportunity to schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccines to families of our residents and staff beginning next week,” said Karen Ayresman, executive director of Residences at Deer Creek in Schererville.

It marks another first in Residences Senior Living's efforts to vaccinate everyone at its homes to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The senior living communities started administering two-dose vaccines to residents and staff as early as Jan. 18.

“As a result of our partnership with our pharmacy provider, In Touch Pharmaceuticals, the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine will be offered to those age 18 and older,” Ayresman said.

In Touch also offered the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine to anyone who chose it at the Residences at Deer Creek and the Residences at Coffee Creek.