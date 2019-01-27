NIPSCO sent its new strategy for electricity generation and transmission to the Indiana Util…

Public hearing

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will hold a public hearing on NIPSCO's proposed electricity rate increase at 6 p.m. Monday in the auditorium at Hammond High School, 5926 Calumet Ave., Hammond.

Those who are unable to attend may submit written comments to the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor at www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm.