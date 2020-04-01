Restaurant giving away toilet paper with deliveries on Toilet Paper Thursdays

Toilet paper has been in such high demand and short supply during the COVID-19 crisis that people have devised strategies for how to procure it, like calling ahead to stores or showing up first thing in the morning.
But scoring a coveted roll of toilet paper is now as easy as easy as ordering a pizza and some wings.
A longtime Griffith restaurant and sports bar has rolled out a unique promotion to try to draw more business during the coronavirus pandemic, when restaurants around the state and country are closed to dining in.
Bridge's Scoreboard at 121 N. Griffith Blvd. in downtown Griffith has launched Toilet Paper Thursday, in which it gives away a free roll of toilet paper with every carryout or delivery order.
"All the stores were struggling to keep toilet paper in stock and we had an overabundance," said Jeff Bridges, who owns the 38-year-old establishment with his brother Scott Bridges. "So we thought, why don't we give back?"
The first Toilet Paper Thursday promotion last week was a huge hit, and Bridge's Scoreboard's busiest night after the state's restaurant shutdown order, since it dished out corned beef on St. Patrick's Day.
"Everybody was very thankful," Jeff Bridges said. "People thought it was a sharp gimmick and some really needed the toilet paper, saying thank God. We delivered a cup of soup to Schererville just because they needed toilet paper."
The promotion was so successful that Bridges plans to offer it every Thursday, so long as it still has toilet paper.
Bridge's Scoreboard continues to offer its full menu, including burgers, hoagies, lake perch, shrimp and its award-winning wings, and can now sell bottled beer to go during the duration of the public health crisis. It is offering family-sized meals for four or five people and specialty pizzas like elote, Reuben, or pretzel crust every Wednesday.
The restaurant is delivering to Griffith, Highland, Munster, Schererville and even Crown Point, Dyer, and the steel mills.
Bridge's Scoreboard also has been selling $125 gift cards for $100 and $60 gift cards for $50 to keep revenue coming in the door.
"It's an unprecedented time," Bridges said. "This is a completely different animal. The money is from the alcohol, not the food."
While only offering carryout and delivery, Bridge's has enjoyed loyalty from regulars and continues to give back to the community, donating food to the police department Thursday.
"We hope people will support the small businesses that make America great," he said. "We had to lay off a lot of people. We're doing the best we can and will stay open as long as we can."
Bridges is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with delivery starting at 11 a.m. and the last delivery order taken at 8 p.m.
For more information, call 219-924-2206 or visit bridgesscoreboard.com.
