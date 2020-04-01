Restaurant giving away toilet paper with deliveries on Toilet Paper Thursdays

The promotion was so successful that Bridges plans to offer it every Thursday, so long as it still has toilet paper.

Bridge's Scoreboard continues to offer its full menu, including burgers, hoagies, lake perch, shrimp and its award-winning wings, and can now sell bottled beer to go during the duration of the public health crisis. It is offering family-sized meals for four or five people and specialty pizzas like elote, Reuben, or pretzel crust every Wednesday.

The restaurant is delivering to Griffith, Highland, Munster, Schererville and even Crown Point, Dyer, and the steel mills.

Bridge's Scoreboard also has been selling $125 gift cards for $100 and $60 gift cards for $50 to keep revenue coming in the door.

"It's an unprecedented time," Bridges said. "This is a completely different animal. The money is from the alcohol, not the food."

While only offering carryout and delivery, Bridge's has enjoyed loyalty from regulars and continues to give back to the community, donating food to the police department Thursday.

"We hope people will support the small businesses that make America great," he said. "We had to lay off a lot of people. We're doing the best we can and will stay open as long as we can."